Report: Chase Winovich Underwent Offseason Hernia Surgery in February

Chase Winovich had an outstanding rookie season with the New England Patriots. As a 2019 third round draft choice, he had 26 total tackles, 10 QB hits and 5.5 sacks while only playing 29% of the defensive snaps last season.

While the arrow seems to be pointing upwards in terms of Winovich's growth and development in New England, it appears he suffered a little bit of a set back this offseason that flew under the radar, until today.

A Boston Globe feature on Winovich - which was written by Stan Grossfield - detailed the different workouts Winovich is doing this offseason while he rehabs from offseason hernia surgery, which he underwent in February.

Winovich, who shares a duplex house in Foxborough with housemates and his cuddly 6-month-old Samoyed puppy Zeus, does yoga, weights, canoeing, and multiple other exercises to keep in shape after rehabbing from hernia surgery in February.

Hernia surgery isn't typically a procedure that keeps professional athletes sidelined for very long. But it's still worth noting Winovich underwent the procedure at such a young age and with a limited workload in 2019.