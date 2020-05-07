PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Chase Winovich Underwent Offseason Hernia Surgery in February

Devon Clements

Chase Winovich had an outstanding rookie season with the New England Patriots. As a 2019 third round draft choice, he had 26 total tackles, 10 QB hits and 5.5 sacks while only playing 29% of the defensive snaps last season.

While the arrow seems to be pointing upwards in terms of Winovich's growth and development in New England, it appears he suffered a little bit of a set back this offseason that flew under the radar, until today.

A Boston Globe feature on Winovich - which was written by Stan Grossfield - detailed the different workouts Winovich is doing this offseason while he rehabs from offseason hernia surgery, which he underwent in February.

Winovich, who shares a duplex house in Foxborough with housemates and his cuddly 6-month-old Samoyed puppy Zeus, does yoga, weights, canoeing, and multiple other exercises to keep in shape after rehabbing from hernia surgery in February.

Hernia surgery isn't typically a procedure that keeps professional athletes sidelined for very long. But it's still worth noting Winovich underwent the procedure at such a young age and with a limited workload in 2019. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Might Have Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

A Carolina reporter sheds light on McDaniels' feeling towards Newton when he spoke to Carolina about their head-coaching vacancy.

Devon Clements

by

Partridge

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Cassh Maluia

The Patriots selected Maluia with the 204th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

yogi_3333

NFL Schedule Leak Proves Patriots Will Have Tough Start to 2020 Season

The toughest part of New England's 2020 schedule will take place in September.

Devon Clements

Patriots Appear to Be Building an RPO-Proof Defense

The approach Bill Belichick has taken this offseason in retooling the defense would indicate he is building to stop teams that torched them last season.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Patriots Appear to Be Splitting Duties to Replace Dante Scarnecchia

New England is apparently is using two coaches to replace long-time offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Justin Herron

The Patriots selected Herron with the 195th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Sign Second-Round Pick Josh Uche to Four-Year Deal

The Patriots have agreed to a deal with Josh Uche, who is the first drafted rookie to agree to a deal with New England since the draft.

Devon Clements

Tidbits on the quarterback situation and post-Scarnecchia life as well

Max McAuliffe

Julian Edelman ranked 77th on fantasy football big board, WR35

Max McAuliffe

Could Rashod Berry Be Switching Positions For Patriots? His Twitter Bio Said So

Berry looks like he will be moving to the opposite side of the football to start his NFL career.

Devon Clements

by

yogi_3333