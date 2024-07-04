Jerod Mayo Reveals Summer Plans Before Patriots' Training Camp
We're sitting in the waiting days until the 2024 NFL season kicks off, meaning there's some extra time on the hands of both players and coaches around the league as we anticipate training camp to get things rolling.
For New England Patriots' first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, these few days leading into the year will be immensely valuable before getting into the weeds of his debut season leading on the sidelines. It's forecasted that it could be a challenging ride ahead for Mayo to get this squad back on track, so getting an opportunity to unwind should be worthwhile.
For Mayo though, it's not as simple as kicking back without worry for a month until the season gets underway. The Patriots' rookie coach has shown to be locked in ahead of his first year on the job with his mind hugely focused on football.
When asking Mayo about what his plans look like in the dog days of the offseason, he expressed the importance of being able to spend time with family ahead of what will likely be a jam-packed season in Foxboro:
"I've always looked at this period of time, even as a player, as a time to really develop. So, if you guys have some good book titles or anything like that, send them my way. But at the same time, I love football. I love thinking about football. Even if I wasn't getting paid, I would still be thinking about football. But I've got to spend some time with my family as well. This is a time you build up that goodwill with your family knowing that once you get to camp, now it's go time. The work-life balance, the 50-50 thing, that's not a thing. It's 100-100. Either I'm 100% at work, or I'm 100% at home."- Jerod Mayo
It's no secret that it takes a lot to be an NFL coach. Between game-planning, scheming, practice, scouting, whatever it may be, it's hard not to be totally invested in the process. Considering Mayo is a football junkie as well, it adds a bit extra fuel to the fire of returning the Patriots to their previous glory.
Hearing that added motivation and dedication he'll have invested into the role also looks to be an extremely optimistic sign for fans hopeful to see a change from this team in 2024. After the Patriots suffered from a brutal 4-13 regular season record during their previous campaign, all eyes will be set on when Mayo can steady the course for this rebuilding roster.
For now, all is calm with former Patriots linebacker until the season closes in, but when that day finally comes, it's all systems go.
Fans will get an opportunity to see New England back on the field towards the end of the month when training camp begins on July 24th.
