Patriots Receive Huge Boost for Texans' Matchup
Ahead of tomorrow's Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots have been hopeful that veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will be able to play.
Now, his playing status has been officially revealed.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Bourne is planning to play. He has been dealing with a knee injury and has been listed as questionable throughout the week.
Bourne playing is huge news for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Of course, Maye will be making his first career start this week.
One of the big weaknesses for the Patriots' offense so far this season has been a lack of production from the wide receiver position. Bourne missed the first four games of the year and was limited last week. Hopefully, he'll be able to have a breakout game against the Texans.
There is no question that Bourne is the No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. If he can get healthy and play to his full potential, he's a legitimate playmaker.
Last week in limited time, Bourne ended up catching just one pass for six yards.
While this is good news for New England, other players will still need to step up. The Patriots need to have an offensive around Maye that will support him. Making a first career start is never an easy thing for a rookie quarterback.
It will be interesting to see how the offensive operates with a new quarterback under center. Unfortunately, star running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be out for this week's game. Antonio Gibson will need to step up to keep the running game viable.
At least Maye will have his top target available to play. How much and how limited Bourne will be remains to be seen.
All of that being said, this is good news for New England. It would be great to see him make a sizable impact on the game to help Maye in his first start.
