10 Players to Watch During Patriots' Preseason Debut vs. Panthers
The highly-anticipated wait is finally over for the New England Patriots to hit the field once again, as their 2024 pre-season debut hits on Thursday night vs. the Carolina Panthers. It's the first opportunity for fans to take a look at this new group of players coming in for the Patriots, with a few names instantly sticking out as must-watch guys heading into their first game of a fresh season.
Here are ten players to watch out for as the Patriots take on their debut preseason game vs. Carolina:
1. Drake Maye
Drake Maye stands out as the big ticket of the night, as the third-overall pick will finally make his NFL debut--albeit in a likely limited fashion. Getting practice reps for the rookie during training camp is one thing, but getting an opportunity to see him on the field in live game snaps will be a great indicator of how ready he may be to be dubbed QB1 on this depth chart.
While head coach Jerod Mayo has noted that all four quarterbacks plan to play, the most appealing of the bunch is Maye. While he may only have less than a half of game time under center on Thursday night, expect to see some eye-catching big throws to remind Patriots fans as to why he was a top-three pick this spring.
2. Joe Milton III
All eyes will be on Maye, but it's hard to forget about sixth-rounder Joe Milton III, who also looks to be getting some reps on Thursday. While he likely won't be gunning for a starting spot, he and Bailey Zappe are in a close contest for that QB3 role. We've already seen what New England has in Zappe from last season, but Milton is a bit more of a wild card.
If Milton can show out some flashes with his rocket arm and present improvement in his accuracy and other technical abilities during the preseason, he could end up locking in his spot on the roster as a depth option at quarterback.
3. Ja'Lynn Polk
This year's two new Patriots quarterbacks will be a hot topic to watch against Carolina, but so will this team's fresh WR core as we'll get the first opportunity to see how this group looks after an offseason of reinforcements. Ja'Lynn Polk is the most prominent name to watch as New England's second-round pick in this year's draft and could have a significant role in the offense off the bat.
4. Javon Baker
Along with Polk, another rookie WR Javon Baker will be making his NFL debut on Thursday. Baker has largely impressed in camp with some attention-grabbing catches and could use these preseason reps to show out as a pass catcher worthy of some regular season run early on. Whether he be catching balls from Jacoby Brissett, Maye, Milton, or Zappe, the physical upside is there for a highlight play at any moment.
5. JuJu-Smith Schuster
He's not a rookie receiver like the latter two, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is a key storyline to watch as the Patriots dwindle their roster ahead of the regular season. Smith-Schuster has been a consistent name to appear on the bubble for New England in the early weeks of camp, and it may depend on a standout preseason to stake his claim on the 53-man.
6. Mitchell Wilcox
Wilcox has been pinned as a tight end down the Patriots depth chart with his status to land on the 53-man up in the air. He's had some up-and-down runs in camp, but preseason could be his chance to truly make an impression for some staying power. If Wilcox can produce as a vertical threat and become another worthwhile weapon in this offense, there's hope for his long-term status in Foxboro.
7. Caedan Wallace
Many questions revolve around the Patriots offense in 2024, but the biggest concern may lean upon their offensive line, and most importantly the left tackle spot. Caedan Wallace enters the fold as a candidate who could take the reigns of the role, but as a long-time right tackle out of Penn State, the verdict is still unknown as to whether he can make the transition smoothly.
In his first chance to hit the field this preseason, we'll see how he performs in his early reps on either side of the front lines.
8. Keion White
Keion White comes into this season with a massive opportunity to find a big second-year jump after an impressive spring and summer. In his first chance to take the field in preseason, White could put fans on notice in his pursuit of becoming one of the key pieces of this Patriots pass rush. Especially with Christian Barmore's pending absence, it opens the door for a strong year two from the Georgia Tech product.
9. Jaylinn Hawkins
Among the biggest stars during Patriots training camp has been 26-year-old Jaylinn Hawkins, who has essentially elevated himself as a roster lock for this team as a depth piece at safety behind Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers. As he takes the field for his New England debut on Thursday, he'll look to further stake his claim on the roster to be one of the top 53 contributors on hand.
10. Chad Ryland
After a bumpy rookie season in New England where he posted a league-worst 64.0 field goal percentage, Ryland enters his sophomore campaign with a make-or-break preseason. With Joey Slye clawing to win the kicking battle, Ryland needs to be on his A-game to ensure his spot on the roster this season. As a former fourth-round pick, there's the upside to be had, but he needs to go out and show it.
