3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 9 Game vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are in a four game skid. That's a statement that hasn't been made in some time. With the team's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, they fall to 2-5 on the season and third in the AFC East.

However, there is hope this week. The Patriots are set to face the New York Jets, who are 0-8 and currently the worst team in the league. If the Patriots can't redeem themselves this weekend, there may be cause for real worry.

Here are the three stats to pay attention to going into Monday night’s game via Next Gen stats and ESPN.

58.6 Percent

This is Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's completion percentage through eight weeks of play. It happens to be the third-worst completion percentage in the league. Cam Newton sits in the middle with an even 66 percent.

Last week against the Chiefs, Darnold was 18-for-33 (54.5%) with only 109 yards and no touchdowns. The Patriots defense will need to capitalize on Darnold's inconsistency to give the offense the best chance to get and maintain a lead.

102 Yards

Damien Harris was the shining light of the New England offense last week with 16 carries for 102 yards and one rushing touchdown. He has 279 rushing yards accumulated over four games with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

Despite the losing record and lack of offensive power the past few weeks, the Patriots still have one of the best backfields in the league and we might see another big game out of Harris this week.

1 Turnover

Although the one turnover was a big one, this is a much improved number from Weeks 7 and 8 when Newton had several interceptions. A fumble with 30 seconds left in the game against Buffalo and throwing away a decent shot at a win right along with it certainly isn't ideal, but overall there was much improvement.

If the offense can continue to minimize mistakes, they should have a much better shot at converting on more possessions this week against the Jets.

The offense also needs to start converting on third down attempts. There have been too many drives cut short because of a lack of conversions.

Although New York is ranked last in just about everything so far this season, the Patriots can't just sit back and relax this week, thinking they can cruise to a win. Darnold knows that his job is on the line with plenty of chatter surrounding Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the draft.

If anything, New England needs to step up their game even more this week to finally get another tally in the win column.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell.