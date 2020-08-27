Cam Newton Reacts to Jacob Blake Shooting

On Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot unarmed Jacob Blake in the back seven times as he attempted to enter his vehicle, where his three children sat.

Since May, the United States has demanded social change after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests and calls for defunding the police have followed in the wake of Floyd's death. Blake's death shows that there is a lot that still needs to be changed.

The events surrounding police brutality and the black community have not gone unnoticed in professional sports. After all, this is why Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee in 2016.

Cam Newton, who has been energetic and upbeat since singing with the Patriots, turned somber during his press conference Wednesday when asked about Blake's shooting.

"What's going on in this country of ours at times is extremely disgusting," Newton said. "And until we find a fix, then more than ever we have to unify as one as much as possible. From the Black Lives Matter campaign to the social injustice, bringing awareness with that, to just everybody becoming more aware of certain things, and not necessarily turning their ear, turning their face with things that are extremely blatant."

Newton believes that the platforms athletes have is crucial to speak out against racial injustice.

"We have to use our platform to raise awareness for issues like this," Newton said. "We're going through so much from COVID-19 -- this is an election year with voting and making everybody aware to vote -- and having issues that still are pertinent in our society and our community and (we're) still not seeing things done. You just have to stay focused and impact the things that you can impact most."

To do his part, Newton said he tries "to bring awareness" to his environment, whether that's with his children, or having discussions in the locker room.

Talking with all of his teammates, "whatever the race may be" is what Newton sees as the start of change and that "we can all impact change in our own right."

Professional sports have become more involved since May when protests started in reaction to the death of George Floyd. The Detroit Lions did not hold practice on Tuesday, instead meeting the media with speeches and signs in reaction to Blake's shooting. And more players, coaches, and teams are using their platforms for change. The NBA also postponed three Game 5s that were scheduled for Wednesday night, which was in wake of the Milwaukee Bucks players boycotting their game against the Orlando Magic.