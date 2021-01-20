Patriots' Top 5 Plays of the 2020-21 Season

The New England Patriots certainly didn't have the season they hoped for in the wake of Tom Brady's departure. The team finished 7-9 and have a lot of work to do this offseason if they hope to bounce back in 2021.

Although the season wasn't up to the high standards that Patriots fans are used to, there were certainly some outstanding plays worth mentioning. Here are the top five plays of the season.

5. Cam Newton's Record Setting Run in Week 17 vs. Jets

Even though it might have been his last game in a Patriots uniform, Cam Newton set a franchise record in the teams win against the Jets. His 49-yard rushing play was the longest run by a Patriots quarterback in franchise history, and set the team up nicely for their first touchdown of the game.

4. J.C. Jackson's Interception in Week 9 vs. Jets

Had the Patriots been equipped with all of their defensive weapons, there might be more defensive plays that made this list. J.C. Jackson's late interception in Week 9 against the Jets was the crucial play that led to the Patriots win.

Down by seven with a little under five minutes left to play, Jackson intercepted a deep throw from Joe Flacco intended for Denzel Mims. The Patriots marched down the field in 11 plays to score a touchdown that tied the game. After a quick three-and-out from the Jets, and a few quick plays, kicker Nick Folk nailed a 51-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to secure a win for New England.

3. Gunner Olszweski's 70-Yard Punt Return in Week 13 vs. Chargers

New England really took advantage of the Chargers special teams struggles in Week 13's 45-0 rout. Gunner Olszweski successfully returned a punt for 70 yards with a block from Matthew Slater which left the field virtually wide open for the young receiver. After managing to stay in bounds in Chargers territory, Olszweski ended up in the end zone and put six points on the board. A successful point after attempt by Nick Folk extended the team's lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.

2. Julian Edelman's 49-Yard Catch in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

Veteran receiver Julian Edelman had himself a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Despise losing 35-30, Edelman posted his career-high for receiving yards in a game with 179.

He had many impressive catches in the game, but his reception at the end of the third quarter was the most outstanding. Best known for his work short and in the middle of the field, defender Jamal Adams was caught off guard when Edelman went deep down the middle of the field. In a diving catch, Edelman brought the ball in securely before hitting the ground in the first play of a drive that resulted in a touchdown for the Patriots.

1. Fleaflicker in Week 9 vs. Jets

Without a doubt, Jakobi Meyer's pass to Cam Newton that resulted in a touchdown against the New York was the best play of the season.

After a toss from Sony Michel, Meyers threw a perfect spiral 24 yards to Cam Newton, who evaded Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt to put six on the board. Meyers was 2-for-2 for 43 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.