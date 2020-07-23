Michael Vick Predicts Promising Future for Cam Newton in New England

Whether he gets the starting job or not, there is little doubt that Cam Newton will change the way things are done in New England. Although Bill Belichick and the coaching staff still need to decide who they want to start under center, Newton already has support from many prominent figures.

Former pro-bowl quarterback Michael Vick sees a bright future ahead for Newton with the Patriots. He has high expectations for Newton in the upcoming season.

Vick had a successful career in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, and after taking some time off to sort out some problems off the field, played again in Philadelphia. The two quarterbacks are similar in the sense that they both needed to revive their playing careers.

Vick appeared on Fox Sports' First Things First show on July 17 to discuss Newton and his new team.

“The trajectory for Cam right now is through the roof,” Vick said. “This is a 2.0 opportunity for Cam. He looks like he’s in tip-top shape and he has a chip on his shoulder. Sometimes after getting beat down for so many years – after you felt like you’ve put in the work and you feel like you earned your stripes – humbling experiences do occur."

He continued to say that he felt that Newton's experiences had been successful in humbling the MVP.

"I feel like Cam has been humbled to a certain degree and he’s looking forward to turning it around and showing everyone that he’s still a perennial quarterback in the National Football League. So, this is the perfect platform for him. Obviously there’s a lot of work to do between now and the time the season starts, but I think this young man is ready for the challenge that’s in front of him.”

One concern that has been brought up is the short amount of time Newton would have with the team in preparation for the season, and if that will affect his potential to start the first game of the season. Another concern is whether or not he will get along with Belichick.

If this "2.0 opportunity" works out and Newton produces results, this could be the start of a new era in New England.