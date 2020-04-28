PatriotMaven
SI's Post-Draft Power Rankings: Patriots in Middle of the Pack

Devon Clements

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots were listed at No. 10 in SI.com's pre-draft power rankings. However, the results of the draft have them falling down the rankings, as they now sit in the middle of the pack. 

SI released their post-draft power rankings for the NFL, which have the Patriots listed at No. 15. To put their rankings into perspective, ranked at No. 14 is the Pittsburgh Steelers, at No. 16 is the Indianapolis Colts, the now-Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 11, and the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills are No. 9. 

Heading into the draft, the top positional needs for the Patriots, in no particular order, were linebacker/EDGE, tight end, offensive lineman, wide receiver, kicker, and safety. The six-time Super Bowl champions addressed two of their biggest needs - linebacker and tight end - on Day 2 of the draft by using two picks each on those positions.

The Patriots then added offensive line depth later in the draft, grabbing Michigan guard Michael Onwenu - who will likely play backup to Shaq Mason at right guard - Wake Forest tackle Justin Herron - who will be a reserve behind Marcus Cannon at right tackle - and Memphis center Dustin Woodard - who will play backup to starting center David Andrews. They also seemingly found their next starting kicker in Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall, who was far from the top prospect in this year's class, but was the first specialist to be drafted. New England's top draft pick was used on Div. 2 safety Kyle Dugger, who is an elite prospect coming out of a small school.

It's worth noting that the Patriots did not select a quarterback, which was expected to be addressed in some form or fashion. That, along with having selected a small-school prospect with their top pick in the draft has many fans and others questioning how successful the Patriots will be in 2020, which is also why they are ranked at No. 15 in the power rankings. 

If Jarrett Stidham doesn't pan out at quarterback, New England is left with veteran Brian Hoyer, J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, with the latter two being undrafted players that were signed by New England over the weekend. That means if Stidham doesn't live up to expectations, then the six-time Super Bowl champions could be in trouble. 

