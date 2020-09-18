SI.com
Injury Report: LB Josh Uche Out vs. Seattle

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' final injury report of the week has been released, which has rookie linebacker Josh Uche listed as out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Uche popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury, so his regular season debut will be delayed yet another week after being inactive for the season opener. 

Those listed as questionable for New England's Week 2 game are defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder), special teams standout Matthew Slater (knee), and rookie tight end Dalton Keene (knee). 

Slater was not listed on the injury report the last two days, so him being on Friday's report is new news. Hopefully his late addition doesn't keep him out of Sunday's primetime game. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sam Minton
Sam Minton

Tough blow for the rookie. Patriots could have used him on Sunday.

