SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 10 After Week 1 Performance

Devon Clements

Last week, the New England Patriots were ranked 15th in Sports Illustrated's preseason power rankings, which listed the six-time Super Bowl champions right behind the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14). 

Now, the Patriots have not only surpassed the Buccaneers as well as the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, they have also cracked the top 10. 

New England ranks No. 7 in this week's power rankings, putting them in front of the Bills (8) and just behind the Green Bay Packers (6). 

Here is what the MMQB staff had to say about the Patriots' ranking this week. 

That was a very encouraging debut for Cam Newton in New England. We’ve wondered forever what it would look like when they turned the page on the Tom Brady era, and it’s no surprise that coaching staff is capable of building a scheme around their new star’s unique skill set. I can’t get over the fact that the Patriots are fun and I’m enjoying this. How did this happen?

While a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins does not make the Patriots automatically Super Bowl bound, their performance in the season opener was nevertheless a very promising showing considering the uncertainties leading up to the game. Cam Newton looked like Cam Newton, which is all we could have hoped for, and New England's defense looked stout despite losing several key pieces to free agency and opt outs this offseason. 

This upcoming Sunday night New England will take on the Seahawks in Seattle, who are currently ranked No. 4 in SI's power rankings. That game will be one of the toughest of the season for the Patriots. If they come out with a win against Seattle, then they could very well overtake the Seahawks' place in the power rankings. But if New England loses, then they will be in jeopardy of being knocked out of the top 10. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Gameday Thread: Patriots vs. Dolphins | Week 1

Your hub to chat about Sunday's season opener between the Patriots and Dolphins.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Adrian Phillips Compares Kyle Dugger to Former All-Pro Teammate

Adrian Phillips showed how highly he views the Patriots' second-round draft pick.

Sam Minton

by

Sarah Jacobs

Checking In With Former Patriots After Week 1

A lot of former New England Patriots found out that the grass isn't always greener on the other side in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Sam Minton

Takeaways from Patriots' Week 1 Snap Counts

Who played a lot and who didn't in New England's season opener?

Devon Clements

Podcast: What Patriots Offense Looked Like With Cam Newton Under Center

New England bullied its way to a Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

Devon Clements

The Good and the Bad from Patriots' Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

The biggest positives and negatives from the Patriots' victory in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton and His Legs Look Fresh in Patriots Debut

Newton was efficient in both the running and passing game during his game in a Patriots uniform.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Takeaways: Cam Newton, Patriots Beat Dolphins in Opener

How did Cam Newton perform in his first game in a Patriots uniform?

Devon Clements

3 Keys to Victory for Patriots in Season Opener vs. Dolphins

Three keys the Patriots need to execute in order to walk away with a mark in the win column after Sunday's game versus Miami.

Max McAuliffe