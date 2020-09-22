The New England Patriots' loss to the Seattle Seahawks has them dropping in Sports Illustrated's Week 3 power rankings, but not by much.

New England, who was ranked No. 8 in the power rankings last week, is listed at No. 9 this week, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8) and right in front of Los Angeles Rams (9).

Here is what The MMQB's Connor Orr had to say about New England's ranking this week:

I stand by my previous week’s take that Cam Newton is a quintessential Patriot. They were one 50-50 play call away from beating one of the best teams in football and once again have two punching bags in the division to tune up twice a year. If Bill Belichick can swing a trade for another playmaker before the deadline, watch out.

The Patriots only dropped one spot this week because they lost to Seattle, who are ranked No. 1 in the power rankings for Week 3. The Sunday night game between the two teams came down to a goal line carry by Cam Newton with two seconds left that was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.

Moral victories aren't taken too lightly in New England, but if there was every one, Week 2 for the Patriots qualifies as such. The six-time Super Bowl champions competed until the last second against one of the best teams in the NFL and against a quarterback in Russell Wilson that is an early MVP candidate. That counts for something.

So, although the Patriots are now 1-1, there's a lot to be happy about as the team gets set to face the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium.

