Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 5 After Week 3 Win at Home

After their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots were ranked No. 8 in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings. This week, the six-time Super Bowl champions have climbed their way into the top 5.

After a 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home, the Patriots are ranked No. 5 in SI's Week 3 power rankings, squeezed in between the Baltimore Ravens (4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6).

Here is what SI's Jenny Vrentas had to say about New England's rankings this week:

We wondered for so long what the post-Brady Patriots would look like. But just three games in, Cam Newton is fitting in as if this was the succession plan all along. As a result, this upcoming week’s annual matchup with the Chiefs has not lost any of its luster.

Despite playing overall sloppy in Week 3, the Patriots still managed to get a win over a Raiders team that was red-hot heading into that game. That speaks volumes to how many layers this New England team can throw at an opposing team on any given week.

Even without Cam Newton being Superman, the Patriots manhandled Las Vegas offensively. They had 250 yards on the ground, which came despite New England's offensive line being re-tooled with Joe Thuney playing center and rookie Michael Onwenu drawing his first start at left guard after David Andrews landed on injured reserve ahead of the game. That highlights the versatility and depth of the Patriots' offensive line.

In Week 4 New England will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who just beat up the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football and are ranked No. 1 in SI's power rankings for Week 3, just ahead of the Seahawks (2).

