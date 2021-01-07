Cam Newton: 'Do I Think I Have Starting Talent? Absolutely'

Newton discussed his future in New England Monday morning after a win against the New York Jets

The New England Patriots have wrapped up their season early this year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. That season and the 2020-2021 season had one common factor missing: Tom Brady.

Although the team signed MVP quarterback Cam Newton, he faced plenty of curveballs that proved difficult to overcome. Newton appeared on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday morning to discuss the setbacks as well as his future in New England.

Newton said that he has not discussed his future in New England with Belichick yet. One thing is for certain, though - Newton is not ready to accept being a backup quarterback.

"Honestly, it's too early to tell," Newton said. "That's as honest as I can be. Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things that I've done

were devalued? Not the team's perspective, probably the media's perspective -- absolutely."

The Patriots have developed a complex offense over the years in the Brady/Belichick era, which Newton said was a large contributing factor to a lackluster season.

"It was the system. People undermine that. No disrespect to him," Newton said referring to Belichick. "Obviously, I have the utmost respect for him, as we all do as quarterbacks. But I wasn’t just following him. I was following a system that he had the luxury of being in for 20 years. Just imagine that. That’s just like, as a student you’re given six months to take a final exam, honestly, that took 20 years to prepare but you only have, in essence, five weeks to prepare for it."

Newton signed with the Patriots in the beginning of July. COVID restrictions and cancelled preseason matchups made creating team chemistry and practicing that much more difficult.

The MVP threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns in his first, and possibly only season in New England. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns, contributing to his total of 592 rushing yards on the season.

Even before the 28-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, there were discussions that it would be his only season as a Patriot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Newton and New England would part ways to explore other options.

“It looks like he is looking for something different, the Patriots are looking for something different," Shefter said on NFL Countdown Sunday morning. "Both sides enjoyed their relationship, but both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021 with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season."

Newton said that it would be "remarkable" if he could come back to New England. He believes that if he is given another opportunity, he would understand the complicated offense more and produce better results on the field.