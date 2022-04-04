2022 New England Patriots and NFL Important Dates

The NFL league year has begun and some notable dates remain on its 2022 calendar, highlighted by the upcoming NFL Draft from April 28-30, as well as some New England Patriots-specific dates.

– DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE –

*Patriots-specific dates outlined in BOLD

APRIL

April 4 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18 — First Day of Patriots Offseason Workout Program

April 22 — Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30 — 2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas, Nevada.

MAY

May 2 — Deadline for prior club to send “May 2 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a player contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a player contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., New York time, only with his prior club.

May 2 — Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

May 6-9 or May 13-16 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 16 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 19-22 (Tentative) — NFLPA Rookie Premiere, TBD. Invited rookies (typically, first- and/or second-round selections) must be permitted by their respective clubs to attend. Such players are unavailable for offseason workouts, OTA days, and minicamps during this period.

May 23-25 — Spring League Meeting

May 23-24 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

May 26 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

JUNE

June 1 — Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

June 1-3 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

June 7-9 — Patriots Mandatory Minicamp, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

June 13-14 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

June 15 — Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).

June 16-17 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

Late June — Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.