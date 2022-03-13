Remember the days of Troy Brown or Julian Edelman playing wide receiver and cornerback? How about Mike Vrabel being a linebacker and tight end catching touchdown passes from Tom Brady?

Bill Belichick has always valued versatile players with a particular set of skills, and Abram Smith fits that mold.

Smith is an interesting player because he is a former running back, that turned to linebacker, and then turned back to running back again. He should be able to make a 53-man roster with his position versatility. At the very least, he should be able to contribute on special teams. He would be well suited to play on the coverage units, and punt protection, which may be the way for him to stick around long-term in the NFL.

For what it’s worth, Smith is 23 years old and turns 24 on Sept. 14. That will make him older than a handful of NFL teams starting running backs such as Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Another important component is that he's a fighter who has had two ACL tears. Of course, it's never good for a player to suffer knee injuries, especially a running back, however, to bounce back twice and still be an NFL prospect is a testament to his character.

Name: Abram Smith

Position: Running Back

School: Baylor

Age: 23

Size: 5’-11” 213 lbs

2018 stats on offense: 3 games; 4 rushes for 11 yards. 1 catch for 3 yards.

2018 stats on defense: 3 games; 1 tackle

2019 stats on offense: 7 games; 8 rushes for 35 yards and 1 touchdown.

2019 stats on defense: 7 games; 7 tackles and a forced fumble

2020 stats on offense: 0 snaps

2020 stats on defense: 5 games; 48 total tackles and 1 sack

2021 stats on offense: 14 games; 257 rushes for 1601 yards and 12 touchdowns. 13 catches for 75 yards.

2021 stats on defense: 0 snaps

Expected round: 6th

Player Comp: Alvin Pearman

Pass game: Abram Smith is not the most accomplished pass catcher in the draft at the running back position, but what he does have is soft hands that can be a nice check-down option for a quarterback. When he was on the field at Baylor, he mostly lined up in the backfield at the beginning of his plays where he catches the ball. Granted there are limited pass protection reps on tape, but his size and physicality should at least make him a passable asset in pass protection.

Run Game: Smith is a front-side runner that consistently gets what’s blocked in front of him. He is a north/south runner that runs behind his pads. He finishes every run by getting low and delivering punishment to opposing defenders. It should be noted that Smith is a one-speed kind of running back that demonstrates average burst and acceleration. His top-end speed is very average, and he won’t break off many long runs in his career. Smith does do one thing well and that’s fall forward. He does this consistently on tape and at the very least won’t lose yardage. He has average short-area quickness and looks a little stiff as a runner. Smith isn't a back who will consistently make a defender miss in the hole either. He will pretty much get what’s blocked and that’s about it. Smith can provide some run blocking for an offense when they utilize the RPO or Wildcat formation.

Bottom line: Smith is a guy who isn’t flashy but gets the job done. He brings his lunch pail and hard hat every day and will give his best effort. He is still learning RB in terms of little nuances. His best value at the next level will be on special teams. His position versatility also will help his chances.

For the Patriots, given the fact Brandon Bolden is set to be a free agent at the age of 32, Smith would be the perfect long-term replacement. He should be picked in the later rounds and would do well to have a career similar to Alvin Pearman and Montell Owens.