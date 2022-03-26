2022 Patriots Draft Profile: CMU's Bernhard Raimann Fits Mold For Prototypical Offensive Tackle

As I touched on in my Cole Strange draft profile, you can never have enough quality interior offensive linemen. As I continue my coverage on the upcoming NFL Draft, I'd like to present you with another offensive tackle with a ton of upside.

Central Michigan’s left tackle, Bernhard Rainmann, is a compelling prospect for New England as he’s still relatively new to play the sport. Originally from Austria, he didn’t even start playing football until the age of 14. He only allowed one sack in his career once moving to OT, which is impressive for a guy who has only been playing in the United States for five years.

As for the Patriots, when you consider that Ted Karras signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it only makes sense for New England to look to the draft to bolster the offensive line. Besides, Bill Belichick is always looking ahead, so you know he's paying attention to Isaiah Wynn, as he's in the final year of his rookie contract.

Name: Bernhard Raimann

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Central Michigan

Age: 24

Size: 6’-6” 303 lbs

Expected round: 1st-2nd

Pass Game: Raimann's quick feet allow him to get into his pass sets quickly, especially in 45-degree pass sets. He always keeps his feet moving, allowing him to mirror rushers. Over the course of this past season, Raimann cleaned up his technique in Pass Pro. You now see him with a straight back, shoulders aligned with feet, and hands locked and loaded for contact. He has good knee bend and doesn't waist bend, which wasn't always the case earlier this past season. He does a good job of providing help for his left guard when not engaged with a defender himself. Raimann's light feet show up when he can help his guard out and still peel off to engage with looping or blitzing defenders. He can also keep up with rushers throughout their pass rush arc. Another good quality is that he displays good strong hands when engaging with rushers, making it difficult for defenders to get out of his grip. He has the ability to sustain blocks for a good period of time. He does a good job of initiating contact first and getting his hands inside. He displays a good anchor and can roll his hips and forklift rushers. He plays with good pad level. When defenders beat him to his chest, Raimann can be the victim of the push and pull technique, which gets him off balance. Has active hands and has good independent hand usage. He has shown the ability to recover when he starts to lose some of the battles with the defender. If he is late off the ball, which is in fact rare, he can be beaten by a speed rusher. He has solid play strength, but of course, can get stronger to really take his game to the next level. Another potential issue for Raimann is his less-than-ideal arm length at 32 7/8-inch arms. Tackles are usually at least 33 inches and preferably 34 inches. This is an issue that can pop up when engaging with defenders that have longer arms and can win the leverage battle.

Run Game: Raimann's athleticism is on full display in the run game. His lateral agility and quick feet help him climb to the second level to take on linebackers. Raimann makes it look easy and effortless. His short-area quickness allows him to make blocks on defenders while they are moving in space. He has a good burst off the line and gets on linemen right away. He displays the ability to be pulled and can make it out to the perimeter blocking cornerbacks and safeties. When he is reach blocking, Raimann is able to engage with the blocker and laterally move his body in front to seal the defender away and out of the play. He is not a mauler by any means, and will not drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. He is more of a technical blocker than your old-school slobber knocker in the run blocking game.

Bottom Line: Originally from Austria, Bernhard Raimann was a foreign exchange student that arrived at Delton Kellogg High School in Delton, Michigan his junior year. He was recruited as a tight end for Central Michigan, and he spent his first two seasons there catching passes before transitioning to tackle his junior year during the pandemic. He is a little bit old for a rookie prospect at 24 years old, but he is still young in football years. He is a moldable piece of clay for a coaching staff that is willing to realize his potential. His rapid development has caught the eyes of scouts and personnel people alike. His natural movement skills project him to stick at the left tackle position at the next level. His deficiencies can be coached but you can’t coach traits. His playstyle and body type are similar to Raiders tackle Kolton Miller and Vikings Tackle Brian O'Neill. I expect Raimann to go anywhere between the mid-first round to the late second round. New England could even potentially trade down into the early second round to get him.