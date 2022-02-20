2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam Offers Playmaking Skills and Physicality at Cornerback

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam's name could be called when the New England Patriots are on the clock

The cornerback position has recently been a team strength heading into the season. It was not long ago that the secondary consisted of an extraordinary outside duo of Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, complemented by one of the league’s better slot cornerbacks, Jonathan Jones, and free-agent acquisition Jalen Mills.

The Patriot's secondary could potentially look completely different next year.

For starters, Stephon Gilmore is long gone after getting traded to the Carolina Panthers mid-season. Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson is about to be an unrestricted free agent, so his future in New England remains up in the air. There’s even the possibility that Devin McCourty retires after 12 seasons with the Patriots.

So with cornerback being an obvious position of need, Kaiir Elam is a player that could be on the Patriot's radar.

Name: Kaiir Elam

Position: Cornerback

School: Florida (Junior)

Age: 20

Size: 6’-2” 193 lbs

2019 Stats: 8 games; 10 tackles (8 solo); 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups. Earned SEC all-freshman team honors.

2020 Stats: 12 games; 39 tackles (28 solo); 2 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery

2021 Stats: 10 games; 29 tackles (17 solo); 1 interception, 5 pass breakups

Expected Round: Late 1st-early 2nd

Rookie Projection: Starting outside cornerback

Player Comp: Carlton Davis

Pass Game: The first thing that stands out when looking at Elam is that he is so effective in press coverage. Elam has a smooth and fluid backpedal. He uses good technique while backpedaling by keeping his head and knees aligned and staying low. What's good about his game is that he has inside and outside versatility, meaning he can play in press, press bail, man, and zone coverage. He shows patience by not letting double moves, pump fakes, or the receiver's head and shoulder fakes fool him. He stays in good position and shows very good recovery speed. He is a smart corner that recognizes route combinations and concepts as they occur. He is able to make plays on the ball thanks to his very good closing speed. Elam can play through contact and not lose stride.

Elam's interceptions have gone down every season even though that has coincided with him being targeted less. He also needs to work on taking better angles when tackling as his tackling can get sloppy because he misjudged his angles. Elam also struggled when running with his receiver. In fact, at times he has difficulty navigating or keeping up with his man when other players are in the same general area, more specifically on drag/mesh routes. He often got lost in the shuffle and would have teammates pick up his man. This is something coaches will see on film and exploit. This can be coached up.

Elam plays with some physicality. He's very effective when he can use his great size and length to jam receivers. Not only is he physical at the line of scrimmage, but he also doesn’t often bite on receiver fakes and misdirection. He has the ability to stick to the receivers’ hips without breaking stride. Elam uses the receiver's hand placement to get his long arms to bat passes down and separate the receiver from the ball.

Additionally, he can consistently transition from press to downfield tracking. Even then, Elam often remains very close to his receiver, allowing minimal separation.

You'll see on the video below:

Run Game: Can be a very good tackler in the run game if he cleans up his ability to take bad angles. Will struggle to get off blocks from time to time.

Bottom line: Elam is what the modern-day NFL is looking for in a corner. He will be a big help to any team that runs pressman or press bail, although he won't be limited to teams with that scheme.