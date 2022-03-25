2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Micah McFadden, Linebacker, Indiana Hoosiers

For teams like the New England Patriots looking for some youth at the linebacker position, Micah Mcfadden is your guy. Aside from being a team captain in 2020 and 2021, he was also a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, a first-team choice in 2020, and an honorable mention selection in 2019.

He's one of the top middle linebackers in the country.

Name: Micah McFadden

Position: LB

School: Indiana

Age: 22

Size: 6’-1” 240 lbs

Expected round: 4th-6th

Pass Game: Despite having a lighter, slender frame, McFadden is not the fastest nor the most athletic linebacker in this class. He is however a very smart and tough player. McFadden displays good football intelligence and instincts. He can drop back into zone coverage and read the eyes of the QB. He is able to flip his hips and run with tight ends in man-to-man coverage. McFadden will, however, struggle with the quicker running backs and slot receivers in man coverage. This is mostly due to his average ability to change direction. In the games I have watched, Micah displayed some soft hands to pick off some passes. He has shown a tendency to bite on play-action, so he needs to trust his eyes more. He is a solid blitzer as an off-ball linebacker racking up 6 sacks in each of the past 2 seasons. McFadden can also make tackles in space if he gets caught in a one-on-one situation.

Run Game: He has good play recognition skills. McFadden is not the fastest LB, but he does have good enough speed to go sideline to sideline. You see some short-area quickness in his game in this facet but also his solid closing speed. He constantly fills gaps and meets the RB one-on-one. He wins those matchups more often than not due to his technique of keeping his shoulders square to LOS, sinking his hips, and exploding through the ball carrier. He is also a very good tackler. He displays a good ability to work through trash, even showing some wiggle to avoid blockers entirely. McFadden does have a tendency of having difficulty getting off blocks.

Bottom Line: Mcfadden is a 3-star recruit out of Tampa, Florida. He went on to be one of the best linebackers in Hoosier history. McFadden is a bit of a tweener at the position. He's not big enough to play middle linebacker. He's not fast enough to play one of the OLB spots. So, some teams will have to figure out where to put him which obviously will affect his draft stock. His toughness and smarts will be a welcome addition to any LB room. He has a playing style similar to Kenny Young who went to the Ravens in the 4th round (122 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. I think he comes off the board somewhere between rounds 4 and 6.