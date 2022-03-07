2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey Would Boost The Front-7

Finding a pass rush from the defensive tackle spot is incredibly difficult, but Winfrey has the size and explosiveness to become a really good pass rusher in the NFL.

After being the best player at the Senior Bowl, Winfrey followed that up at the Combine running a 4.89 40 time. The Oklahoma Sooner product continues to impress and continues to move up draft boards

How would be fit in New England?

Well with Henry Anderson, Davon Godchaux, Chase Winovich, and Byron Cowart set to be free agents in 2023, Winfrey makes sense long term. If the Patriots want another playmaker on the defensive line, Winfrey is an intriguing day-two option.

Name: Perrion Winfrey

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Oklahoma

Age: 21

Size: 6’-4” 303 lbs

2109: No. 1 Junior College recruit in the country.

2020 stats: 9 games; 17 tackles (9 solo); .5 sacks, 3 pass breakups.

2021 stats: 11 games; 23 tackles (12 solo); 5.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. 2022 Senior Bowl MVP.

Expected round: 2nd

Pass Game: Winfrey has an explosive first step off the ball and gets on top of linemen quickly. He can play multiple positions along the line including 0-5 tech. He has very good power and can get to the linemen's chest with his long arms which have them on their heels. He has shown he is very strong with his ability to push the pocket even when he is double-teamed. In fact, in some cases, he has been able to push the double team into the quarterback. He shows good hip flexibility, which allows Oklahoma to use him both in the interior and the outside. Winfrey gets wide at times when he is twisting and stunting, negating the impact of such moves. When he uses his quick hands properly, they cause problems for opposing blockers. He needs work on his technique though because there have been plenty of occasions in which he's just aimlessly running into linemen without any purpose. That, of course, can be fixed with coaching. Winfrey also needs to do a better job of playing more under control as he gets sloppy and gets in positions that negatively affect him. For example, playing so out of control that he has trouble changing direction. He is an Ideal 3 technique defensive lineman at the next level.

Run Game: Winfrey's overall athleticism and lateral agility are rare for an interior lineman. A prime example of this is from a game against Texas. Winfrey was running 30 yards down the field and making tackles on running backs and scrambling quarterbacks. He has very good range and pursuit and can make tackles on the perimeter. For a large human being, he has very good closing speed. In fact, his quick feet and excellent short-area quickness, allow him to pass through multiple gaps. He is a high motor guy who plays like his hair is on fire.

Where Winfrey struggles is letting linemen get to his chest before him. He needs to work on his punch timing. Even though Winfrey has very good power, he struggles with combo blocks on reach blocks where he can be moved around. He needs to play through contact better in these situations to really maximize his potential. This is something that can probably be fixed since he does play through contact well when he is only blocked by a single lineman. Winfrey can stack and shed but will need to gain more weight/muscle at the next level to do it consistently.

Bottom Line: Winfrey is an explosive 3 technique player who just needs some refinement and some work in the weight room to really maximize his potential. His overall athletic profile and skillset can make him one of the best defensive tackles in the league.