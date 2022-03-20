2022 Patriots Draft Profile: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert Could Provide a Deep Threat Patriots Desperately Need

For teams like the New England Patriots looking for receiving help, specifically in the big-play department, South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert profiles as one of the 2022 NFL Draft's better options.

In head coach Bill Belichick’s offense, Tolbert could be polished up into a truly productive wide receiver.

Name: Jalen Tolbert

Position: Wide Receiver

School: South Alabama

Age: 23

Size: 6’-1” 194lbs

2019 stats: 12 games; 27 catches for 521 yards. 6 touchdowns.

2020 stats: 11 games; 64 catches for 1085 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

2021 stats: 12 games; 82 catches for 1474 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

Expected round: 3rd

Player Comp: Michael Gallup

Pass Game: Tolbert has a quick release off the line of scrimmage. He displaces cornerbacks with a sudden and sharp jab left or right to avoid contact and get into his stem. Tolbert does a good job of dipping his shoulder to reduce the contact area the cornerback has available to him. He also slaps away the defensive back's hands to prevent being jammed at LOS. When he gets into his stem, he displays a solid burst to get to the top of it. He displays good hip flexibility and bending to get into his breaks. He needs to make sharp cuts more consistently as he tends to round out the route too much. One part of his game that he lacks is explosiveness. Tolbert will not be a lid lifter for a team. He is more of a build-up speed guy than an instant burst type of player. He does have good long speed though. That being said, he still projects as a guy who is more of a quick guy than super-fast. Tolbert is a good route runner but needs some refinement when attacking the blind spot because on tape he doesn't always attack it with effectiveness on comeback routes opening the possibility of the CB jumping the route. He can run pretty much every route in the route tree. Tolbert times his jumps well and can high point the ball at the top of the jump. He tends to catch the ball with his hands, oppose to his body. In fact, he will pluck the ball out of the air and away from his frame. He will use his body as a shield to prevent the defender from making a play on the ball. He can make catches through contact and shows good spatial awareness on the field. He did have some mental lapses at times with some dropped passes, mostly due to looking to make a big play instead of first securing the ball. Tolbert is solid at YAC but I would like to see him become more creative and use his frame against smaller defensive backs more often. He is primarily a perimeter receiver, although Tolbert did line up inside in twins’ formations.

Below is a prime example of Tolbert showing that he is more of a build-up speed guy than an instant burst type of player. Notice how he makes the catch, turns upfield, and breaks away for the touchdown? He doesn't show blazing speed, but he clearly outruns everyone else as he gets further downfield.

Run Game: When Tolbert is engaged with his run blocking, he can be physical and effective in helping out. Most of the time that’s not always the case, especially with the wide hash marks in college where run plays can be much closer to one sideline than they are in the NFL. The need to block even if the play isn’t running at your side is paramount because you never know when the RB will reverse field. This is something most college wideouts do.

Bottom Line: A 2-star recruit out of Mobile, Alabama. Tolbert committed to South Alabama despite offers from Vanderbilt and Michigan State. He capped off his career by becoming the leading receiver all-time in every category at a young program such as South Alabama (South Alabama started playing FBS ball in 2012). Tolbert's size and quickness will be an asset to a team that's looking for a No. 2 WR or someone who can play the big slot role. His playstyle and body type are very similar to current Cowboys WR Michael Gallup. I expect Tolbert to be selected somewhere in rounds 3 and 4.