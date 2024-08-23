2024 NFL Preseason: How to Watch/Listen to Patriots vs. Commanders
The New England Patriots are taking the preseason field for the final time ahead of their 2024 campaign, as they're set to hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders and second-overall pick Jayden Daniels.
New England is coming off both a win and a loss during their first two showings of the year, taking home a solid victory against the Carolina Panthers, but came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Now, the Patriots have an opportunity to cap off their exhibitions with a W in the left column and move into Week One on a high note.
This one against the Commanders will likely be a golden opportunity to get a first look at the league's second and third selections in this spring's draft, as we should expect to see both Drake Maye and Daniels get some considerable snaps before they have a chance at their real NFL debut. Maye is coming off an eye-popping performance against the Eagles that he could further build upon as he finds more reps on Sunday.
Here's the details on how to watch the Patriots' final preseason matchup of the year:
Date: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024
Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Game: New England Patriots @ Washington Commanders
Out-of-market TV channel: NBC
Local channel: NBC 10 Boston
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 831 (WAS)
Streaming: Stream on NBC, NFL+
Play-by-play: Mike Tirico, Color analyst: Cris Collinsworth, Sidelines: Melissa Stark
