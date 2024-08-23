Patriots Country

2024 NFL Preseason: How to Watch/Listen to Patriots vs. Commanders

The New England Patriots are taking the field for their final preseason bout of the year.

Jared Koch

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New England Patriots are taking the preseason field for the final time ahead of their 2024 campaign, as they're set to hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders and second-overall pick Jayden Daniels.

New England is coming off both a win and a loss during their first two showings of the year, taking home a solid victory against the Carolina Panthers, but came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Now, the Patriots have an opportunity to cap off their exhibitions with a W in the left column and move into Week One on a high note.

This one against the Commanders will likely be a golden opportunity to get a first look at the league's second and third selections in this spring's draft, as we should expect to see both Drake Maye and Daniels get some considerable snaps before they have a chance at their real NFL debut. Maye is coming off an eye-popping performance against the Eagles that he could further build upon as he finds more reps on Sunday.

Here's the details on how to watch the Patriots' final preseason matchup of the year:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Game: New England Patriots @ Washington Commanders

Out-of-market TV channel: NBC

Local channel: NBC 10 Boston

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 831 (WAS)

Streaming: Stream on NBC, NFL+

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico, Color analyst: Cris Collinsworth, Sidelines: Melissa Stark

Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!

Published
Jared Koch

JARED KOCH

Home/News