Aaron Rodgers Comments on Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots were able to pull off yet another massive upset yesterday, beating the New York Jets by a final score of 25-22.
Unfortunately, Drake Maye was unable to finish the game after suffering a concussion. The rookie quarterback wanted to return to the game, but will have to go through protocol.
Following the game, future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers spoke out and commented about Maye and how he played. Rodgers is clearly a big fan of the rookie quarterback.
“I think he was doing a nice job on his feet,” Rodgers said. “He’s obviously super athletic. He made a nice run for a touchdown. I don’t know what happened to him. But he’s been playing good the last couple weeks. It’s tough on a rookie quarterback coming in, but it seems like he’s getting more comfortable.”
So far this season, Maye has done an excellent job of proving himself capable of being a franchise quarterback. He has elite talent and he has put that on display.
Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 564 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also made an impact on the ground with 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
At just 22 years old, Maye has shown excellent poise and confidence. He has also taken on a leadership role already. The Patriots have to be excited with what they have seen so far.
Hopefully, the concussion will not keep him out of next week's game. New England is set to hit the road for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. A second straight win would feel really good.
Getting this kind of praise from one of the best to ever play the quarterback position is telling of just how talented Maye is and how good he has a chance to become. He sure looks like a piece that could be around for many years to come.
We'll make sure to have more updates about Maye's status for next week as they become available. For now, he can simply enjoy receiving praise from Rodgers.
