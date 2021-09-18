AFC East Showdown: Why The Patriots Should Be Concerned About The Jets

For the first time in Jets vs Patriots history, two rookie quarterbacks will face each other.

The New York Jets have not had a winning season in six years. As a matter of fact, the last time the Jets organization finished a season with a record above .500 was in 2015. To make matters worse, that team missed the playoffs. New York's last playoff appearance dates back to 2010.

So this week 2 matchup should be a cakewalk, right?

Believe it or not, this Sunday's game between the Patriots and Jets will have plenty of compelling storylines; both teams are looking to notch their first win of the season, the Jets have a new head coach this season in Robert Saleh, and of course, both teams will be starting a rookie quarterback.

I’m not predicting who I expect to win. Instead, I’m presenting three things the Patriots should be concerned about heading into this weekend’s divisional battle down at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson

Let me start off by saying that I am fully aware of Bill Belichick's track record against rookie quarterbacks. After all, since taking over as the head coach in New England in 2000, Belichick holds an impressive 21-6 record against rookie quarterbacks.

Some of those wins were recent too.

Such as in 2020, the Patriots defeated Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. How about in 2019 when the Patriots took down Daniel Jones? Or in 2018, when New England beat both Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.

Do you know what the common denominator was in all of those victories?

Tom Brady was the quarterback.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this game is the Zach Wilson vs Mac Jones matchup. For the first time in Jets vs Patriots history, which goes back 62 years, two rookie quarterbacks will face each other.

In years past, the Patriots always had the upper hand because they had the greatest quarterback of all time. New England even had the advantage last year and they were starting a quarterback who was more or less inept at throwing the football. Last season, with Cam Newton at quarterback, the Patriots faced Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold.

So why am I suggesting the Patriots should be concerned about Zach Wilson this weekend?

For starters, he showed some playmaking ability against the Carolina Panthers in week one. For most of that game, the Jets didn't look like they even belonged on the field. Wilson did, however, almost complete a huge comeback at the end.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Wilson showed everyone a glimpse of his elite arm talent. He completed 20 of 37 of his passes, for 258 yards, and two touchdowns. This was without having Jamison Crowder or Keelan Cole.

Crowder is expected to play this Sunday, especially now that the Jets activated him off the COVID-19 list, and Cole is expected to be back after he missed week one with a knee injury.

Long story short, Wilson has gifted arm talent. He is capable of moving around with his legs and throwing the football just about anywhere he wants. The Jets will also have to utilize play-action with Wilson way more this week than they did last week.

The Jets didn't utilize any running back screens at all last week, so perhaps that is something the coaching staff adds to the game plan this week.

The Patriot's front seven will look to pressure Wilson, and if they can make him hold the football too long, there’s a good chance he’ll eventually make a mistake.

MetLife Stadium

It's not that the Patriots should be concerned about MetLife Stadium as a whole, it's more about the fact this is Mac Jone's first road game.

Will Jones struggle on the road? Will crowd noise be a factor? Winning a football game in the NFL is difficult as is, but winning on the road is a whole different story.

For example, Matt Ryan was drafted back in 2008. He started right away his rookie season, won his first career start at home, but then lost his second start on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matthew Stafford lost his first career start on the road against the New Orlean Saints back in 2009.

Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton lost his first career road game back in 2011 in Arizona. Newton actually played well, throwing for 422 yards, but his team lost to the Cardinals 28-21.

Last season, Not only did Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert lose his first four career starts, but he didn't even notch his first road win until week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And more recently, just take a look at week one of the 2021 season. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson both lost their first career games, also on the road.

For the first time since December 22nd, 2019, the Jets are playing a football game at home in front of fans. This rivalry dates back two decades, so the fan base should be locked in and providing a hostile environment for New England's offense. This is also the Jets home opener and head coach Robert Saleh will be able to coach in front of the fans in a regular-season game for the first time.

History being against Mac Jones does not necessarily mean the Patriots will lose this game, but as I stated earlier, I’m presenting things the Patriots should be concerned about heading into this matchup. It's quite possible Jones is not phased by the opponent's crowd noise, executes the game plan, and walks out of there with a victory.

Jets Wide Receivers vs Patriots Secondary

Corey Davis is the Jet's No. 1 receiver. He is the guy expected to see the most targets. Chances are that Belichick is going to want to take Davis out of the game and make the other Jets skill players make plays.

JC Jackson will be the guy covering Davis. In years past, it was Stephon Gilmore, but he won't be on the field this Sunday. Gilmore has reportedly been giving Jackson some advice.

“He’s a pretty good receiver. He’s their go-to guy,” Jackson said Friday. “He’s a playmaker, man. I can’t wait to guard him this week. And of course, I have been talking to Stephon Gilmore about how he played him, what’s his favorite routes and stuff like that. So I try to add some of those tips to my game.”

Davis is a big body and plays with some physicality on the outside.

Another wide receiver to keep an eye on is Jamison Crowder. The 5-foot-9 Crowder has been one of the Jets’ best players the last two seasons, and far and away their top offensive weapon. In 2019, he caught a career-best 78 passes for 833 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, he hauled in 59 passes for 699 yards and six scores in just 12 games. His return to the offense should add a much-added boost to the offense. Whether it's Jalen Mills or Joejuan Williams, they will have their hands full.

Keelan Cole is another guy to keep an eye on. He will see action outside and in the slot. He missed last weekend’s game with a knee injury, so Sunday’s game against New England will be his Jets debut.

In four seasons, Cole has 159 receptions for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whether it's Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, or Joejuan Williams, they will have their hands full with Crowder and Cole.