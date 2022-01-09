AFC Playoff Picture: Breaking Down The Patriots Playoff Seeding Scenarios

From No. 2 to No. 7, the possibilities are endless for New England.

Currently, the New England Patriots sit in the fifth spot in the AFC Playoff Picture. New England clinched a playoff berth in Week 17 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10.

So now what? We know next weekend is Wild Card weekend, right?

Ideally, New England will be hosting a playoff game at Gillette Stadium, but at this current juncture, the Patriots don’t know when and where their first playoff game will be and who it will be against.

That, however, will all change Sunday night.

If the Patriots take care of business and beat the Dolphins, the Bills beat the Jets, and the Bengals lose to the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots will have a Wild Card Round date in Cincinnati.

On the other hand, if the Patriots, Bills, and Bengals all win, we are looking at round 3 between the Patriots and Bills in Buffalo Wild Card weekend.

Here is the current AFC playoff picture.

AFC Standings

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)-yx Tennessee Titans (11-5)-yx Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)-yx Buffalo Bills (10-6)-x New England Patriots (10-6)-x Indianapolis Colts (9-7) Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)

y- Clinched division

x- Clinched playoff spot

Let's dive right into what it would take for the Patriots to land in every possible seeding slot.

No. 1 Seed

First, let’s start by explaining why the Patriots can’t get to the one seed anymore even though they defeated the Tennessee Titans earlier this season.

The best-case scenario for the Patriots is winning on Sunday, and finishing the season at 11-6.

If the Titans beat the Texans, Tennessee will finish at 12-5 and clinch the top seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that comes with it. Even if the Titans surprisingly lose, they would still have a better record than the Patriots. The Chiefs would then take the No. 1 seed.

No. 2 Seed

Entering week 18, the Patriots could get the No. 2 seed with a win over the Dolphins as long as the Chiefs beat the Broncos, the Titans lost to the Texans, and the Bills lost to the Jets.

Another scenario, which is no longer a possibility, was if the Broncos beat the Chiefs, the Titans beat the Texans, and the Bills lose to the Jets.

So far, the Chiefs did their part Saturday night by defeating the Broncos 28-24.

No. 3 Seed

This is still a possible outcome since the Chiefs beat the Broncos. Now if the Patriots beat the Dolphins, the Titans beat the Texans, and the Bills lose to the Jets, then the Patriots would win the AFC East and be the No. 3 seed.

In fact, because the Patriots own the common opponent tiebreaker over the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots can do no worse than be seeded No. 3 if they win the division and finish 11-6.

No. 4 Seed

New England finishing as the No. 4 seed is not a likely scenario, but just like Kevin Garnett famously yelled, "anything is possible!"

So what would it take?

The Patriots and Dolphins game would have to end in a tie, followed by a Bengals win over the Browns, and a Bills loss to the Jets.

No. 5 Seed

This is where the Patriot's current playoff position is. It's also the easiest and most likely scenario. If the Patriots and Bills both win, New England remains the No. 5 seed.

No. 6 seed:

Of course, the only way the Patriots fall down in the standings is by losing. If the Patriots lose to the Dolphins, and the Colts and Chargers both win, the Patriots will be the No. 6 seed with a 10-7 record.

Another scenario that would put the Patriots at No. 6 is if they lose to the Dolphins, the Colts lose, and the Raiders beat the Chargers.

No. 7 seed:

If the Patriots lose to the Dolphins, the Colts beat the Jaguars, and the Raiders beat the Chargers, the Patriots will be the No. 7 seed with a 10-7 record.

All three teams would have the same record at 10-7, but keep in mind, the Colts own the head-to-head after beating the Patriots earlier this season.