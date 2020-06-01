PatriotMaven
AFC East Foe Josh Allen Is Being Heavily Wagered on in MVP Betting

Devon Clements

There is one AFC East quarterback that is being heavily wagered on to win the NFL's MVP award in 2020. 

That quarterback would be Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Allen - at 50/1 odds - has 22% of the total cash wagered on him, according to William Hill Sports Book. To put that into perspective, the second player in that category is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who has 18% of the cash wagered on him and has 25/1 odds, and third is Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, who has 14% of the cash wagered on him and has 20/1 odds. 

There are 17 players listed with stronger odds to win MVP than Allen. 

Allen is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which he completed 58% of his passes, threw 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and also ran for an additional 510 yards and nine scores. It was a promising showing for a young QB who struggled during his rookie year and has a lot of pressure on him after being drafted 7th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

To help him progress further, Buffalo went out and traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason, who is one of the league's best receivers and can create a great 1-2 punch opposite of John Brown in the passing game. Now, Allen has all the weapons he needs to have an MVP-caliber performance during his third year in the NFL.

While it's not crazy to imagine Allen will have an MVP-esque season in 2020, he will have some strong competition throughout the league that could easily trump him for the award. Players like Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Dak Prescott could be in that conversation, with Jackson being the reigning MVP.

With that being said, if Allen can improve upon his 2019 season, and more importantly, help his team win the AFC East next season, he will very much be in the conversation as the league's most valuable player. 

