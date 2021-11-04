Almost ‘Gone to Carolina?’ - Panthers HC Rhule Impressed by Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac the Cat?

The chances of this catchy marketing monniker may have been closer to fruition than one might think.

While New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has made himself very much at home in Foxboro, there was a chance of him beginning his NFL career in Charlotte, North Carolina as a member of the Carolina Panthers. After all, Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff had a chance to get an up-close and personal look at Jones, while performing coaching during January’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Having already spent some time trying to recruit Jones while at Baylor, Rhule was reminded of the skill and savvy, which is making the 23-year-old one of the league’s best young passers.

“To me, no matter where Mac ended up, I knew he was going to be a longtime pro, because he just has all the right qualities and all the right things that are essential to being a great player,” Rhule told reporters via conference call on Thursday. “That was evident to me from the very beginning.”

Though Rhule was notably impressed by Jones’ abilities, he and the Panthers ultimately decided to address their need at the quarterback position by trading with the New York Jets for the services of Sam Darnold. Carolina selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the eight overall selection, while Jones was taken by New England at number 15.

On Sunday, Rhule will get the chance to coach against Jones in a crucial matchup for the 4-4 teams. While the term ‘must win’ might be a stretch, both the Patriots and Panthers would like to move on from Week Nine being a game above .500. Rhule is well-aware of Jones’ capabilities, and reiterated his team’s need for readiness as they face the former Alabama quarterback.

“He’s just got juice,” Rhule said. “Spending time with him, you could tell he loves football. He just won the national championship game and he’s out there practicing with us. You could see how intelligent he was the first day. We put a lot of install in, a lot of words in, just to see if they could recite it, and you could see pretty quickly he had a feel for the game. He had some moxie, and he was really, really intelligent and accurate and could throw the deep ball at a high level.”

Thus far, in 2021, Jones has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,996 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. On Wednesday, the Pats rookie spoke highly of his experience in working with the Carolina coaching staff at the Senior Bowl earlier this year.

“Obviously, that was a good experience,” said Jones. “They have a great staff, and they do a great job, so it was a good experience just to go down there, but it's in the past, and like I said, it's all you can take from it that it was fun and that they were a good staff.”

Still, Pats fans need not worry. Jones seems quite content in New England.

The rookie acknowledged that he did have contact with the Panthers’ coaching staff, but ultimately he ended up in New England, much to his excitement.

“I'm just glad to be here, honestly,” Jones remarked to reporters. “I talked to a lot of different teams, but, you know, it was just part of the process, and I respectfully talk to everybody, but I'm just blessed to be here.”

In Carolina, Darnold has cooled a bit after a hot start; completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. As the Panther’s quarterback tends to a shoulder injury, while also recovering from a concussion, his status for Sunday’s game is shaky at best. As a result, it is a bit unfair to speculate on whether Rhuele and the Panthers’ brain trust made the right call in choosing the veteran over the rookie.

Still, a strong performance by Mac Jones on Sunday may leave the Panthers’ with a mild case of ‘what might have been’

The Patriots and Panthers are set for a 1:00pm kickoff on Sunday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.