Analyst: Drake Maye Can Unleash Patriots Secret Weapon
The New England Patriots are just a few hours from kickoff. They will be taking on the Houston Texans in Week 6 NFL action.
Obviously, there is a lot more excitement surrounding this week's game than there has been in a couple of weeks. Of course, that excitement is stemming from the fact that Drake Maye will be getting the start.
Maye, the Patriots' rookie and No. 3 overall pick, has been given the keys to the franchise. He is expected to be the long-term face of the franchise, but it all starts now. There is a lot of proving himself that he will need to do.
All of that being said, one NFL analyst believes that Maye has a chance to also unlock another former draft pick's talent and help him turn his career around as well.
Tyquan Thornton, New England's former No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has caught just 37 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns in his first 27 career games.
Obviously, those numbers are nothing close to what the Patriots were expecting from him.
Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS has made a big suggestion for Maye and the Patriots. He thinks the rookie quarterback could help turning Thornton's career around.
"If anyone can capitalize on Tyquan Thornton’s speed, it’s Drake Maye. Doesn’t have to be a full-time role, but need some shot plays," Kyles mentioned.
Recently, Thornton has been rumored to be a potential candidate to be traded. However, the talent that made him a second-round pick is still there and he could still figure things out.
Thornton is just 24 years old. It's far from too late for him to realize his potential.
Quarterback play has a huge impact on how good a wide receiver is capable of being. In Thornton's first three years, the play under center has not been great. Maye offers the franchise the most talented quarterback they have had since Tom Brady.
All of that being said, it will be interesting if this suggestion ends up becoming a reality. That would be huge for New England's offense if Maye and Thornton can make that happen.
