Analyst Floats Patriots, Bengals Trade Idea
The New England Patriots are just 1-5 and will likely be selling off some pieces between now and the NFL trade deadline, and one player that could be on the move is cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Jones is 31 years old and is in the final year of his deal, so it doesn't make much sense for the rebuilding Patriots to keep him around.
New England probably won't be re-signing Jones in free agency, so it might as well recoup some value for him via trade now before losing him for nothing in March.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a potential fit for Jones: the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The Bengals' only hope to turn things around and contend for the playoffs this season is to find a fix on defense," Ballentine wrote. "There are some things they can do schematically, but there might just have to be better personnel. ... If the Patriots are willing to part with Jonathan Jones, the Bengals should be among the teams to call."
Cincinnati picked up a win over the New York Giants this past Sunday to improve to 2-4, but it obviously still has a long way to go to fully rebound.
The Bengals rank just 23rd in the league defensively, so acquiring some reinforcements on that side of the ball would certainly improve their playoff chances.
Jones has logged 25 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defended through his first six games of the 2024 campaign.
The Auburn product went undrafted but found a home with the Pats in 2016 and quickly established himself as a key piece in the secondary.
Jones' best season came in 2022, when he racked up 69 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
He has won a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.
