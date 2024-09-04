Analyst Predicts When Patriots Make QB Change
The New England Patriots will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in Week 1 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. After a hard-fought competition in training camp and the preseason, Brissett ended up winning the job over rookie first-round quarterback Drake Maye.
While Brissett will start the season under center, it is widely believed that Maye will take over at some point during the 2024 campaign.
Now, we have a prediction from one NFL analyst about when Maye will take over the starting job.
Sean T. McGuire of NESN has predicted that Maye's first start will come in Week 8 against the division rival New York Jets. He also predicted that Maye would lead the team to a win.
"Let's do it: We're predicting the third overall pick is given the chance to start in late October against the New York Jets. It comes after an early-season gauntlet with his first start at Gillette Stadium before a pair of away games against the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears -- a decent landing spot for the 22-year-old."
Maye taking over halfway through the season seems about right. Getting him some important in-game reps will be beneficial for his development and his ability to be the full-time starter in 2025.
Throughout the course of the preseason, Maye showed major flashes of big-time potential. He showcased a big and accurate arm, top-notch football IQ, and good leadership skills.
After what they saw during the preseason and training camp, the Patriots have to be feeling very good about the future.
For Brissett, he'll do everything in his power to keep the starting job. Unfortunately, when a team spends the No. 3 overall pick on a quarterback, the clock is ticking. He knows that, but strong performances throughout the season will give him a shot to keep the job for a bit longer.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Jerod Mayo and New England handles the quarterback situation. However, it does seem very likely that Maye will take over as the starter at some point during the year.
