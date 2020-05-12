Someway, Somehow Antonio Brown Has Odds For Appearing in Monday Night Football Booth

BetOnline has released their odds for who will become the next color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast. On that list are Dan Orlovsky, Pat McAfee Louis Riddick, to name a few.

Oh, and Antonio Brown.

Here are is the complete list of betting odds from BetOnline for who will be ESPN's next color commentator for MNF:

Brian Griese 3/1

Dan Orlovsky 5/1

Louis Riddick 5/1

Matt Hasselbeck 5/1

Kurt Warner 6/1

Kirk Herbstreit 7/1

Pat McAfee 9/1

Jay Cutler 10/1

Nate Burleson 10/1

Bill Barnwell 20/1

Eli Manning 40/1

Colin Kaepernick 50/1

Antonio Brown 100/1

Even though his odds are small, it's still crazy to see Brown on the list. The chances of him becoming a part of a national broadcasting booth after the news and reports that have surfaced regarding him over the past year - regardless of what oddsmakers say - are close to impossible.

Brown - age-31 - is currently on the NFL commissioners exempt list. Once the league is done investigating the case that involved Brown's alleged sexual misconduct against two women, they can then determine if he is fit to play again in the NFL.

During his one game with the Patriots, which came in Week 2 against the Dolphins, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. New England could have certainly used his services for the remainder of the season, as their receiving corp struggled mightily down the stretch and was one of the reasons they lost in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs to the Titans. But there was too much baggage that came along with Brown, which is why his stint with the Patriots lasted a week and a half.