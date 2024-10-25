Ravens Emerge as Top Suitor for Patriots DE
As the 2024 NFL trade deadline continues to approach on November 5th, the New England Patriots are widely viewed as a team primed to make moves.
Looking at their roster, they have quite a few trade candidates. One of them happens to be pass-rusher Josh Uche, who is widely expected to be available in trade discussions.
Uche, a 26-year-old linebacker and edge rusher, will be of interest to quite a few contenders around the league. He has shown flashes of star potential as a pass-rusher, but his role has not been very consistent with the Patriots over the last couple of years.
So far this season, he has racked up 13 tackles and two sacks. He's capable of much bigger production than that.
Keeping that in mind, there is one AFC contender who is emerging as a potential contender to trade for Uche. That AFC team is none other than the Baltimore Ravens.
Tyler Dragon of USA Today has named the Ravens as the best possible trade fit for Uche ahead of the deadline.
"The Ravens have a history of revitalizing the careers of veteran pass rushers," Dragon wrote. "Kyle Van Noy, who has a team-high seven sacks this year, is the most recent example. But the Ravens can’t expect Van Noy to maintain high-level production at this stage of his career. Josh Uche would be a nice complement to Ravens’ Odafe Oweh, two edge rushers under 27 years of age."
A trade to Baltimore would likely be of interest to Uche. He would land in a place known for utilizing pass-rushers to the best of their ability.
Back in 2022, Uche showed off some of that fulll potential. He ended up playing in 15 games, recording 27 total tackles to go along with 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Those are the kinds of numbers that he's capable of putting up consistently if given the role to do so.
Right now, the Ravens are one of the best teams in football. He would go from playing for a non-contender to a Super Bowl contender. That alone would be a big plus for Uche.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what New England chooses to do ahead of the deadline. Uche could be kept around, but he'll need a new contract after the 2024 campaign ends. Trading him would likely make more sense.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Uche in the coming days and weeks. If he's placed on the trade block, don't be surprised if Baltimore looks into acquiring him.
