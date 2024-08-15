Bears, Dolphins Among Teams 'Involved' in Patriots' Matthew Judon Trade
The New England Patriots finally put their Matthew Judon saga to rest on Wednesday night as they traded away their star pass rusher to the Atlanta Falcons. Rather than dish out a new contract to the now 32-year-old (happy birthday, Matthew), he now gets an opportunity to find that money elsewhere and join a new situation in the NFC.
However, it seems the Falcons weren't the only team interested in acquiring Judon's services amid his contract concerns, as recent developments have indicated a couple of other suitors who got in the mix before the ultimate deal.
According to Aaron Wilson or KRPC2, the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins were the other prominent names involved in trade talks for Judon with the Patriots, along with the Houston Texans throwing a brief inquiry towards New England as well. While there was interest on all sides, the Falcons were the big winner, now adding a strong force into their pass rush unit.
The Patriots and Judon worked consistently through the latest offseason to get a new long-term extension done for the sake of both sides, yet nothing quite came to form. The former New England pass rusher was set to make $6.5 million on the last year of his existing contract, and will now instead take those talks to the Falcons front office.
Thankfully, the deal leaves the Patriots without the task of facing off against Judon, as opposed to what the Dolphins or the Bears would provide, which is a scheduled matchup during New England's 2024 campaign-- or two in the case of Miami. Judon and the Falcons are planning to play his former team in 2025, but that's a problem best approached once we get there.
The departure of such an impactful pass rusher effectively throws a wrench in the Patriots' defensive plans in less than a month away from the start of the regular season, but a few names on the roster emerge as some potentially quality replacements for the role.
Expect second-year DE Keion White, as well as offseason re-signee Joshua Uche, to have much more prominent parts of New England's success on defense for 2024.
The Judon-less Patriots will take the field on Thursday night to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason bout, set to kick off in Foxboro at 7 PM ET.
