PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Watch This Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Patriots Working the NFL Draft

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots got to work from home this year for the NFL Draft. But that didn't prevent the public from getting an exclusive look behind the scenes as the six-time Super Bowl champions made decisions and placed phone calls for each draft pick they made. 

Check out the highlight reel of the war rooms in each executives home during the 2020 NFL Draft, which was shared on New England's official Twitter page: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

An open thread that brings you the picks and analyses from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

SI Draft Tracker

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

Covering all that happens on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots Interested in Free Agent QB Andy Dalton

The Jaguars are the other team interested in the veteran quarterback.

Devon Clements

Should Patriots Sign Veteran QB Andy Dalton?

Andy Dalton is now a free agent. Should New England attempt to sign him or keep their trust in Jarrett Stidham?

Devon Clements

Here's How Patriots Were Able to Evaluate Jarrett Stidham During 2019 Season

"When the season ended, the Patriots had over 20 weeks of useful data to review, evaluate, and compare to the potential draft picks in the upcoming class."

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Josh Uche

The PatriotMaven rookie profile series continues on with New England's second selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: If Patriots Wanted Kyle Dugger, They Had to Pick Him at No. 37

There were reportedly several other teams picking after the Patriots that had shown interest in the Div. 2 safety.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Announce All-Decade Team for the 2010s

The Patriots release their version of who the best players were for New England over the past 10 years.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Went Viral During 2020 NFL Draft

Bill Belichick left some treats on the table. The rest is history.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Where Do Patriots Rookies Rank in DROY Odds?

They have a long way to go if they want to find themselves near the top of the list.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe