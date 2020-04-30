Watch This Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Patriots Working the NFL Draft
Devon Clements
The New England Patriots got to work from home this year for the NFL Draft. But that didn't prevent the public from getting an exclusive look behind the scenes as the six-time Super Bowl champions made decisions and placed phone calls for each draft pick they made.
Check out the highlight reel of the war rooms in each executives home during the 2020 NFL Draft, which was shared on New England's official Twitter page: