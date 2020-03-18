NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Was 'a Little Shocked' Tom Brady Decided to Leave Patriots

Football fans, media members, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were all surprised by Tom Brady's decision to not return to the Patriots. It appears that head coach Bill Belichick can be grouped in with that bunch as well.

When Brady told Belichick about his decision to leave New England, Belichick was "a little shocked," according to the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, who was told by a source familiar with the proceedings. One has to think that Belichick, much like Kraft, thought Brady's talk with him earlier this week would end in an eventual deal being done that would keep Brady in New England. But that clearly did not happen.

"It had reached the stage for Brady where he felt finishing his career elsewhere would be best for him and his family," Guregian wrote. "While Belichick didn’t exactly overwhelm Brady with any kind of tangible offer before the quarterback’s contract was set to void Tuesday and didn’t sending any kind of strong signal he wanted his legendary quarterback to return, the Hoodie was still somewhat taken aback hearing the words."

Guregian also noted that after speaking with Kraft and Belichick, Brady felt like there was "a huge weight" lifted off his shoulders, and that he was "excited and fired up" for the next chapter of his football career.

It's no surprise that the 42-year-old QB felt a sense of relief once he spoke to the team owner and head coach he's been with for 20 years. The decision he announced on Tuesday was a massive one, especially since no one really saw it coming. But Brady believes there are greener pastures out in the NFL landscape, which is why he is not afraid to start fresh with a new organization after two decades of dominance with the Patriots.

Brady's deal with Tampa Bay is close to being finalized, but the two sides are combing over the language in the contract before he puts ink to paper, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The future Hall of Fame quarterback should be a Buccaneer by the end of the day on Wednesday, which is when free agency officially begins.