SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bill Belichick Believes NFL and College Need to Have More Unified Rulebook

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick is a connoisseur of sorts when it comes to the NFL rulebook. He has a knack for finding loopholes in the rulebook, which benefit his team and are often closed up by the league during the ensuing offseason.

With that being said, Belichick thinks there needs to be a more unified set of rules for the pros and college football. Doing that would help create a better understanding of the game for coaches, players and fans.

"Well, I was asked a very general question and I do think that the more those rules can be consistent – I mean, right now, there are over 60 differences between the college and professional playing rules," Belichick said during Friday's video conference with the media. "I think that’s somewhat confusing for fans. In all honesty, the rulebook is difficult for coaches and players at whatever level they play in, just because of the volume of rules and not only just rules, but sometimes examples or what they call case studies. So, it can get kind of complex, as you know from covering it. Sometimes you’ve just got to go in and really read the fine print in there. So, I think the more that we can make it consistent for players and coaches in all leagues and the fans, as well, that that’s a good thing.

"The one thing about the colleges is that they have players at a younger age than we do, so they can train them in certain areas. So, if they’re being trained in those areas and then for us to change the training – things like defenseless players and personal fouls and rules like that, roughing the passer and all that – the more there’s consistency, the more that flows for the training of the player. When you go from one thing in college to the same situation, but now it’s officiated differently at our level, then that can be somewhat challenging and confusing for players until they get adjusted to it and adapt to it, which eventually they will. But, I just think the process could be – or I would like to see the process smoothed out a little bit."

Belichick is likely not alone on this. One has to imagine it is very frustrating for players, coaches and others that try to grasp the game of football but have to understand a different set of rules for each level of the game. While many of the rules are the same across each level, as Belichick mentions, there are dozens of rules - significant ones too - that are different between high school, college and the pros. 

The NFL and NCAA should take Belichick's advice. But I wouldn't count on that happening. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin McCourty Feeling 'Hopeless' Due to Continued Social Injustice

McCourty has been struggling to come up with answers that would provide any relief to the current situation our country faces.

Sarah Jacobs

by

Sam Minton

Join PatriotMaven+ Today and Get Exclusive Content!

PatriotMaven+ gives you a great bundle of exclusive content that you can't get anywhere else!

Devon Clements

Jarrett Stidham Still Competing For Starting QB Job Despite Injury Setback

The quarterback competition may already be over in New England, but Jarrett Stidham is still trying to show he's ahead of where he was last year.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Cam Newton Reacts to Jacob Blake Shooting

The MVP quarterback described the shooting as "disheartening" in a press conference Wednesday.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Why Patriots Should Steer Clear of Free-Agent S Earl Thomas

Thomas has all-world talent, but there are more reasons not pertaining to football that make him an odd fit for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here's Why Patriots Decided to Sign Veteran K Nick Folk

Belichick will let the performance of Folk and Rohrwasser speak for itself when it comes down to the newly created kicker competition.

Sarah Jacobs

'Absolutely Not': Cam Newton Not Calling Himself Patriots' QB1 Just Yet

Newton said he's enjoying the "therapeutic" process of learning the Patriots' system.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

RB Sony Michel (PUP) Present at Wednesday's Patriots Practice

Michel has been on the active/physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Check Out This Photo of Julian Edelman and Cam Newton as Superheroes

"Superman" Cam gets a makeover in this newest photoshopped image.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Cam Newton Continues to Receive Praise From Patriots Coaches

Cam Newton hasn't been with the New England Patriots for a long time, but he is earning all sorts of praise from the Patriots coaching staff.

Sam Minton