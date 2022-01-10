Belichick: “Didn’t Do Anything Very Well” and More Following Patriots Week Eighteen Loss to Dolphins

The Patriots head coach met with the media to discuss the team’s performance following their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The New England Patriots finished the 2021 NFL regular season with a record of 10-7.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of his 30 passes for 261 yards with one touchdown and the aforementioned interception. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 15-for-22 for 109 yards with one touchdown. Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Pats lost to Miami, 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

As a result of their loss, the Patriots fell to the sixth seed in the AFC postseason positioning, and will travel to Orchard Park, New York for a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media, both postgame on Sunday, and again on Monday morning. Here are some of the highlights from Belichick’s meets with the media:

Postgame: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Opening Statement:

Obviously played poorly, coached poorly, didn't do anything very well. So just too many -- too many mistakes, way too many, so...We'll go look at the film, turn the page here and make some corrections and move on to next week. So that's really about it.

Q. Bill, right before halftime on that fourth and 1, was the play just to try to draw the other team off-sides?

“It was another poorly executed play.”

Q. Was there any thoughts of going for it there?

“The whole thing was poorly executed.”

Q. Is there a common denominator there of some of these slow starts?

“I don't know. Not sure.”

Q. Bill, on the fumbled snap, was there something with David that physically that had him -- or was that more rotation?

“A poorly executed play.”

Q. Bill, from what you could tell, was Miami in some sort of trap coverage on Mac's pick?

“Cover 2.”

Q. What would you like to see out of your team this week as you prepare for the playoffs?

“Well, we'll go back to work here, like I said, look at the game today and get ready for next week.”

Q. Is there any positive to take away how the team battled back there in the fourth?

“It wasn't good enough today so -- leave it at that.”

Q. How much did the factor that you needed some defensive backs with Kyle Dugger down and Myles and not available contribute to not having Kristian Wilkerson elevated after his performance last week?

“Didn't really have anything to do with it.”

Q. What was the factor that led to him not being elevated after his performance last week?

“Yeah. You're only allowed two standard activations.”

Q. Have you received any update on Isaiah Wynn or Christian Barmore?

“No.”

Q. When Hunter was up here, he said you guys needed to get back to playing clean football. Is there a key to that that you see?

“Yeah. Playing clean football. Yeah. Doing it. We're not doing it now.”

Q. You know the Bills. Have you started scouting the Bengals at all?

“It's what we normally do. There's people in the organization that work ahead and there's other people that work on this game and they move into it. So it's the same thing.”

Q. On the penalty on the punt illegal formation, is that just the player lining up over the snap or illegally?

“What do you mean?”

Q. What was the -- I was curious --That's what the penalty was?

“Yep.”

Q. The pass interference on Jalen Mills in the end zone, big play. Seemed like kind of a questionable penalty. You didn't seem to thrilled about it. How do you feel about the way some of those penalties were called today?

“Go talk to the officials.”

Q. Do you feel like they've been calling DPI tighter this year?

“I don't know. Go talk to the officials. It's not my job.”

Q. The Dophins' offense, what did they come out with that put stress on you on that first drive?

“Again, a lot of poor execution, poor execution, poor playing.”

DraftScripts by ASAP Sports

Monday, January 10, 2022

On his thoughts regarding facing Buffalo for the third time”

“Good team, obviously. Third seed in the conference. We know they’re a good team. They certainly played well in the last game we played against them [on December 26, a 33-21 Bills’ victory]. Them. We have a lot to get ready for.”

On concerns regarding a lack of execution this late in the season:

“We do enough good things to be competitive…we just need to be more consistent.”

On the potential challenges presented by Buffalo’s offensive line:

“We just finished up the Miami game…we didn’t know who we were going to play. We will get on to Buffalo…but, we’re not really there yet.”

On the approach to preparing for facing a team for the third time this year:

“You have to start all over again every week. It doesn't really matter who you play. We have been preparing for Miami all week. BUfalo is a different process and we will begin that today.”

On potential changes to the team’s preparation schedule for the playoffs:

“We’ll set up the schedule that we feel is best for the team, one that gives them the best chance to be ready for the game on Saturday. It’s the same for both teams..we will have to use our time efficiently, as will they.”

On message to his team heading into the postseason:

“Try to play and coach well…it’s a one game season. It’s no big mystery.”

On the team’s confidence level in playing and possibly winning in Buffalo (New England defeated the Bills 14-10 in Orchard Park on December 6]: