Belichick: ‘Good Effort By Everyone’ and More Following Patriots Victory Over Falcons

The Patriots head coach met with the media to discuss the team’s performance following their 25-0 victory over the Falcons on Thursday.

The New England Patriots have won five in a row, and continue to be the hottest team in the AFC. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, and one touchdown, with one interception. Nick Folk made four field goals, one of which connected for 53-yards. The Patriots sacked Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan four times, while J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty would each intercept him in the second half. Kyle Van Noy sealed the win with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Pats shut out the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media, both postgame on Thursday, and again on Friday morning. Here are some of the highlights from Belichick’s meets with the media:

Postgame: Thursday, November 18

(transcriptions by Patriots Media Relations)

Opening statement:

“Good effort by everyone. Coaches, staff players, obviously on a short week. Falcons play hard. Dean did a good job on us defensively and they were ready to go. Got to give them a lot of credit. Falcons really played very competitively tonight, and good to come away with a win. ​​We got some big plays defensively. Nick made some kicks and we did enough offensively to score enough points to get ahead and win. Hopefully, we can just play a little bit more consistently. We had obviously way too many penalties. Kill us in the return game, killed us offensively. We got to do a better job there. But it's good to get to come down here and get a win and get a couple of days here this weekend to kind of catch our breath and then be ready to go. Short week but good week.”

On the defense in the past three games and the improvement on that side of the ball:

“These guys play well together. We use a lot of different personnel groupings. They communicate well together. Played with good communication and anticipation.”

On the physicality on Thursday night:

“Thought it was a physical game. I thought both teams tried to play physical. We had our moments running the ball. I thought we generally played the run pretty well. We had some trouble with a couple of power plays there in the second quarter, but overall I thought we played the run game fairly well. But we had holding penalties offensively and that put us in some long area situations, and I think we had a couple of good runs called back on that too. So let the players compete hard, I thought we play physical. Like I just said too many long-yardage penalties and too many long-yardage situations, mostly due to penalties. Then Dean got us on a couple of blitzes that put us in small area situations too. So it was kind of stories, some good plays and then a play that really kind of knocked us out of the drive several times penalties or in a negative play.”

On the difference of defense for getting the plus side of turnover differential:

“Not really, it was Devin's interception, the rest of them came at the end, nothing really affected the score that much but a good plays. J.C. made a heck of a play on the interception on the sideline. Kyle and AP, when you get ahead, that's kind of when some of those plays come. But Devin's interception was a big one after they had the ball in good field position. A chance to get back in the game that's was a big play for us.”

On how they were able to limit Falcons TE Kyle Pitts:

“He's a beast, he's a big challenge. I thought our players did a good job that good awareness. They hit a lot try to throw a bunch of play-action passes. And I thought Bentley and Hightower, Phillips and Kyle Duggar. Those guys had some good awareness on some of the over routes. Kyle made a good play there one of the third down plays early in the game where they're trying to go to him but he's, a tough guy to handle. He's got a really good skill set. He's a great player and got a quarterback that can get him the ball. I’m glad we don’t have to play him every week.”

On QB Mac Jones handling himself against Dean Pees:

“We had plenty of good plays, but we didn't get enough points because we had too many drive-stopping plays. ​​You got to avoid those plays in order to score in this league. We just didn’t do a good enough job tonight.”

On whether QB Mac Jones handles himself well:

“I don't think there was a lot of bad plays out there. We just had too many negative plays that kill drives.”

On FB Jakob Johnson’s blocking ability and his physicality tonight:

“Jakob brings a real physical style to the game. Obviously, a contact player. Does a good job on the lead blocks and that helps sell some of the play-actions. When he leads up there, create some space behind the linebackers in the defense too. So we had a few of those. He gives us a good physical presence back there. That’s what we got him for and he delivers.”

On the importance of having depth on defense:

“Yeah, we've been fortunate. We lost Henry early in the year but we got those five guys and they've really been able to play pretty consistently for us, and playtime is fairly evenly spread out there. Then you go to the outside linebacker position with Kyle and Matt and, Hightower gets some snaps out there, and then Josh or Chase, those guys have played some snaps as well, really part of the front. They've worked well together with a lot of different combinations in there and they've done a good job making them work.”

On DB Kyle Dugger’s interception:

“The interception was a good play. We have several plays there where we were up in the line of scrimmage and he was helping on Pitts some, he was rushing some and, so he mix it up in there. We had some different combination looks. I thought he did a really good job of selling those and hoping to create some you one on one rushes, far more inside as well. Kyle is a smart player, he does a lot of things for us. Plays on all downs and plays inside, plays outside, rushes, plays linebacker. He does a lot of things for us.”

On how he feels about the team after two wins within a week:

“Just take it one day at a time here and try to keep making the most out every day. Time is good if we can use it. So try to use it to prepare.”

On whether the physicality of the linebackers rubs off on the rest of the team:

“I think we did a good job. I think our fronts played quite physically. Philips and Dugger have a pretty physical presence at safety.”

On whether there’s any nostalgia of playing great defense in Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

“This is a completely different game. The outcome is great. Proud of the way our guys played on defense. Coaching staff did a good job. I thought the defensive coaches really worked hard this week in a short week of preparation. Arthur has always given us trouble, a lot of trouble within Tennessee. ​​So he gave us some problems tonight, but fortunately, we were able to get out of some way or another. But just to give the players and coaches a lot of credit, they did a good job.”

Friday, November 19

On the Patriots getting to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on 3rd and 1:

“That was a big play. We were expecting [the Falcons] to take a shot to the end zone on the 3rd & 1 when Kyle [Van Noy] got the sack.”

On Kyle Dugger’s growth as a player:

“I’d put everything down there. He’s a good athlete, smart, tough kid. He learns a lot, and is playing with some very experienced players in Devin [McCourty] and [Adrian] Phillips…also the linebackers like High (Dont’a Hightower), Jamie [Collins] and [Ja’Whaun] Bentley. He has learned a lot about everything…from coverage to matchups, he’s smart and soaks it all in”

On the impact of inside pressure applied by the interior of the defensive line:

“It’s Huge..they all do a good job. To have more than one of them allows you to have somewhat of a relationship there and attack the middle of the offensive line; from the guard-center gap to the center …It’s good to have those guys [Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis] to block. The depth there has been huge and they’ve all done a good job.”

On coaching J.C. Jackson and his innate talents:

“There are certainly some players that have more skills in certain areas…I think all of those skills can be improved by any player..but J.C. has great instincts, he’s got good hands and tracks the ball well.”

On team camaraderie:

“I think that it’s a great thing. As a coach, it's not something that you can orchestrate. The team coming together helps them on the field and off the field…I’m glad that’s developing, but it does take some time. And winning helps that. You need to back it up with results, and the team has been doing that. But, I’m glad that they feel that way.”

On success defensive short yardage situations:

“I think it's a source of pride for the defense. They are going to fight for every yard, every inch and make you earn it. It not only gives you confidence to have some success there…but as a unit..as a defense..those are building blocks. I think of the goal line stand against Dallas in Week Six. Also, that was an area in which we weren’t very good at last year, but it's good to see that improved this year.”

On bringing in the right players for the team: