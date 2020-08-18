SI.com
Bill Belichick the Military Advisor?: 'I'll Just Stick to Coaching Football'

Devon Clements

President Donald Trump name dropped Bill Belichick recently while on The Hugh Hewitt Show, saying he'd call upon New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for military advice if a battle were to ensue while he was POTUS. 

"You know, if I ever had a military battle, I’d call up Belichick and say what do you think? What do you think? Give me a couple of ideas," Trump said.

When asked about Trump's comments during an interview with WEEI Monday, Belichick said he was flattered by the president's remarks, but thinks he should stick to football. 

“A very nice compliment," he said. "I appreciate that. I am not sure...I am kind of a Navy guy, so I don’t know about being a general. I’d prefer being an admiral. I am flattered by that.

“But, I’ll just stick to coaching football.”

