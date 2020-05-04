PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on the Late Don Shula

Devon Clements

A significant loss to the NFL family occurred on Monday.

Former NFL head coach Don Shula, who holds the record for most wins by a coach in NFL history, passed away at 90 years old. 

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on Shula through a statement, while also extending his condolences to Shula's family:

"Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL. I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the outstanding teams of that era. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula went back to their days in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization."

After starting off as the head coach of the Baltimore Colts, Shula took over as the Dolphins head coach in 1970, and would remain in Miami for 25 years. He won a total of 347 games - post season included - during his time as a head coach in the NFL. He led the Dolphins to five Super Bowls, winning three of them. He also made a Super Bowl appearance with the Colts. 

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Appear to Be Building an RPO-Proof Defense

The approach Bill Belichick has taken this offseason in retooling the defense would indicate he is building to stop teams that torched them last season.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Patriots Did Not Pursue QB Andy Dalton

Surprise, surprise. New England wasn't that interested in Dalton.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots College Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort 'Likely' Leaving 'in the Coming Weeks'

The Patriots likely won't make it through the offseason without losing a key member of their scouting department.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Justin Rohrwasser

The New England Patriots went ahead and made Justin Rohrwasser the first kicker off the board in this year's draft by taking him 159th overall.

Max McAuliffe

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade return is now offical

Max McAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Dalton Keene

Today's profile is on the Patriots' final pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, tight end Dalton Keene.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty: Virtual Meetings Are Helping Patriots Move on From Tom Brady

"Like when I look down to my left and I don’t see Tom at his locker or I see somebody else’s name up there, that’s when you start to go, 'All right. This is a new year.'"

Devon Clements

NFL Execs Think Patriots Drafting TE Devin Asiasi Was 'a Grand Slam'

Some NFL execs had high praise for New England selecting UCLA's Devin Asiasi in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Patriots Were Ignoring Calls Regarding QBs Leading Up to Draft

The Patriots reportedly were ignoring phone calls from at least one agent about the quarterbacks he represents leading up to the draft.

Devon Clements

by

JackKen

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Devin Asiasi

The second tight end off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft was Devin Asiasi, who the Patriots selected with the 91st overall pick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe