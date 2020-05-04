Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on the Late Don Shula

A significant loss to the NFL family occurred on Monday.

Former NFL head coach Don Shula, who holds the record for most wins by a coach in NFL history, passed away at 90 years old.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on Shula through a statement, while also extending his condolences to Shula's family:

"Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL. I was fortunate to grow up in Maryland as a fan of the Baltimore Colts who, under Coach Shula, were one of the outstanding teams of that era. My first connection to Coach Shula was through my father, whose friendship with Coach Shula went back to their days in northeast Ohio. I extend my deepest condolences to the Shula family and the Dolphins organization."

After starting off as the head coach of the Baltimore Colts, Shula took over as the Dolphins head coach in 1970, and would remain in Miami for 25 years. He won a total of 347 games - post season included - during his time as a head coach in the NFL. He led the Dolphins to five Super Bowls, winning three of them. He also made a Super Bowl appearance with the Colts.

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity."