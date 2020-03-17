PatriotMaven
Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: 'He is a Special Person and the Greatest Quarterback of All-Time'

Devon Clements

We now get to hear the greatest head coach of all-time's thoughts on the greatest of quarterback of all-time. 

A few hours after Tom Brady announced on social media that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots, the organization released statements from head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft in regards to their thoughts on Brady and the legacy he will leave behind as a player and person. 

Here are their statements:

ETUVNHTWAAAjYHd
Shared by the New England Patriots on Twitter
ETUVNHUXYAEObRt
Shared by the New England Patriots on Twitter
