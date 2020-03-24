Bill Belichick Says Stephen Gostkowski is 'A Great Teammate Who Made Outstanding Contributions'

The release of Stephen Gostkowski drew a mixed reaction from New England Patriots fans on Monday. The 14-year veteran had his fair share of clutch, meaningful kicks during his long tenure in New England, but as of late he hasn't quite been the same, though part of that had to do with a hip injury that required surgery last season.

Regardless of how you feel about him, Gostkowski's impact was felt throughout the years, especially several of the teams Super Bowl runs over the past decade. That's why head coach Bill Belichick released a statement on the Patriots' all-time points leader.

Here is what Belichick said in a statement released via the New England Patriots' official Twitter Page: