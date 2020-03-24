PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bill Belichick Says Stephen Gostkowski is 'A Great Teammate Who Made Outstanding Contributions'

Devon Clements

The release of Stephen Gostkowski drew a mixed reaction from New England Patriots fans on Monday. The 14-year veteran had his fair share of clutch, meaningful kicks during his long tenure in New England, but as of late he hasn't quite been the same, though part of that had to do with a hip injury that required surgery last season. 

Regardless of how you feel about him, Gostkowski's impact was felt throughout the years, especially several of the teams Super Bowl runs over the past decade. That's why head coach Bill Belichick released a statement on the Patriots' all-time points leader. 

Here is what Belichick said in a statement released via the New England Patriots' official Twitter Page:

ET6AGymX0AEbF8C
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Shilique Calhoun

The Patriots retain one of their free-agent linebackers.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Don't Have 'Any Immediate Interest' in QB Cam Newton

Newton missed 14 games last season due to injury.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady Details 'Exciting' But 'Very Emotional' Transition to Buccaneers

While the long-tenure Patriot was reluctant to talk about the past, TB12 didn't fail to mention how emotional the whole process has been for him over the past week.

Devon Clements

Zach Baun is the first pick here. Love him for the Patriots:

Max McAuliffe

A case to trade James White and Julian Edelman to Tampa Bay:

Max McAuliffe

Devin McCourty penned up a piece in the Player's Tribune this week. Definitely worth a read:

Devon Clements

Beau Allen’s Contract Tells You Why Patriots Chose Him Over Danny Shelton

Each player's 2020 cap hit is different, which is why the Patriots chose the newcomer.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer, LB Brandon Copeland

New England reunites with the veteran quarterback, while also bringing in a talented linebacker.

Devon Clements

by

WT3

Report: Patriots Release Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

New England is now in the market for a kicker.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: Patriots Sign Safety Cody Davis

New England brings in another safety that can make a big impact on special teams as well.

Devon Clements

by

OFD