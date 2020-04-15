PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bill Belichick the Comedian: How Coach Gets Involved in Patriots' Rookie Show

Devon Clements

One of the oldest traditions that still takes place in the NFL during training camp are rookie team shows, in which first-year players perform some kind of embarrassing act in front of their teammates, whether it be telling jokes or singing their college's fight song. These can be seen by the public in HBO's "Hard Knocks" series. 

Even though the ship is run differently in New England, the Patriots also hold their own rookie shows during the summer, as newly retired tight end Benjamin Watson explained on Tuesday while on FS1's "First Things First". While Watson said the gist of the rookie shows has remained the same over the years, there is one person in particular that has become much more involved in the event since Watson's first stint with New England. That person would be head coach Bill Belichick. 

"I don't know how long he's been doing this, because it was new to me since this was my first year back after a decade, we divided into teams and Coach Belichick actually participated in a rookie team show,” Watson said. “He was on the stage, telling jokes, making fun of other people, making fun of himself, having a great time. 

"It doesn’t mean that he still doesn’t demand the utmost respect. It doesn’t mean that doesn’t hold the standard very, very high when it came to how we performed on the field. But there was a sense of humor there and kind of a let-your-hair-down-type deal that I really appreciated that I know wasn’t the case before. As we’ve seen, still successful, still the greatest all-time coach, still wins, still Super Bowls.”

Watson's story may come as a surprise to many people. As a coach that comes off as very bland and not much fun during press conferences, Belichick seemingly shows a very fun-loving, comedic side of his personality to players and coaches within the confines of Gillette Stadium. 

And as Watson mentioned, the shift in attitude from their head coach hasn't stopped the Patriots from winning football games at the highest level. So keep at it, coach. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Belichick's Remarks Might Tell Us When He Wants to Draft QB This Year

While it might have just been a general analysis, Bill Belichick may have hinted at where he wants to select a quarterback in the 2020 Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots 'Doing a Ton of Research' on Alabama LB Terrell Lewis

The Patriots have reportedly even reached out to Lewis' high school coaches.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Baun Diluted Drug Test; Potential Patriot

Max McAuliffe

State of The Patriots

Max McAuliffe

What Are Odds That Patriots Draft One of Top QBs in 2020 Draft?

You might be surprised by how strong oddsmakers give the Patriots a chance of drafting one of this year's top quarterback prospects.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: 'Everybody Knows' Patriots Will Take QB in 2020 NFL Draft

"So it seems to be, pick someone in the first round or pick someone in the mid-rounds. There's really no in-between for the Patriots."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Asst. Coach Mick Lombardi is Teaching a Different Position in 2020

Lombardi will coach a position previously coached by now Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick vs. Technology: Jack of All Trades, Master of None

"Yeah, it's been interesting to get educated on different technologies."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Held 'Numerous' Video Calls With QB Ben DiNucci of James Madison

At best, DiNucci could be drafted in the later rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Build Your Best NFL All-Time Squad Using Sports Illustrated's Model

What is the best squad you can make using just $15?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe