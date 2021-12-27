Belichick: “We have to find a way to do better” and More Following Patriots Week Sixteen Loss to Bills

The Patriots head coach met with the media to discuss the team’s performance following their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The New England Patriots did not get off to a great start for their post-holiday plans.

Quarterback Mac Jones finished the game completing 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. Running back Damien Harris was the lone bright spot for the Pats, carrying the ball 18 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Still, the story of the day for New England would be costly penalties, and the inability of both the Patriots offense and defense to make plays when most needed.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen threw for 314 yards with three touchdowns while reserve wideout Isaiah McKenzie led all receivers with 125 yards and one touchdown. For the second straight week, the Patriots could not overcome an early, self-inflicted deficit, falling to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 in Week Sixteen in Foxboro.

As a result of their loss, the Patriots fell behind Buffalo in the race for the AFC East title, and now sit as the sixth seed in the AFC’s postseason positioning.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media, both postgame on Sunday, and again on Monday morning. Here are some of the highlights from Belichick’s meets with the media:

Postgame: Sunday, December 26

Opening Statement:

“Well, kind of a little bit like last week. Not a lot to say here. Obviously Buffalo made more plays than we did today, played better than we did, coached better than we did. We just didn't perform well enough to really have a good chance to win the game. We have to find a way to do better. Again, they made more plays than we did. Give them credit and set to go back to work here for next week.”

On whether the Patriots’ struggles defensively were unique to the abilities of Josh Allen:

“Buffalo receivers played well, they threw the ball well, they ran after the catch well. They did a good job. Did a better job than we did, that's for sure.”

On the team’s difficulties in covering wide receiver Isaish McKenzie:

“He made a couple great catches. Hit him on a couple over-routes. Yeah, I mean, they had a lot of production in the passing game.”

On why the referees decide to pick up the flag on the Jerry Huges’ takedown of Mac Jones?

“Yeah, talk to them about that.”

On whether he would like to share a New Year’s resolution with the public immediately following the Patriots 33-21 loss to the Bills:

“Yeah, no, not right now. Maybe next week.”

On Myles Bryant defending Isaiah McKenzie for most of the game in man coverage: (Was there any thought to switch that matchup up? What did you see in that matchup that went Isaiah's way?)

“We played quite a bit of zone today, too. I mean, we were in man, we were in zone. Need to do a better job in all of it.”

On the key to turning around and getting focused for the final two games:

“Yeah, we'll do what we always do. Come in here, look at the film, make corrections from today and get ready for Jacksonville.”

Monday, December 27, 2021

On the Bills efficiency on third down (6-of-12) and on fourth down (3-of-4) on Sunday:

“That was really the story of the game. Their efficiency on third down and fourth down. We were 1-for-10 on third down. Obviously, we have to do a better job in both areas.”

On Isaiah McKenzie’s performance:

“Allen made a couple of great throws…he made some good catches. Some of those were sweep plays, but we played man, we played zone…Some of the over routes [with McKenzie] hurt us, those take time to develop. But we need to do a better job on all of it.”

On Bills’ defender A.J. Klein getting a hand on Mac Jones’ tipped interception to Bills’ safety Micah Hyde:

“We just didn’t execute it well…need to coach it better and execute it better next time.”

On the progress made by Daniel Ekuale:

“Dan’s done a good job for us. He’s played in multiple situations. As he’s gained experience, he’s given us some quality depth there [on the defensive line.]”

On the limited involvement of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in Sunday’s offensive game plan:

“Well, they were involved…Buffalo played some pretty good man coverage. We just need to do a better job of balancing our offense next time.”

On whether teams have requested permission to speak with any Patriots coaches regarding job openings?

“Haven't’ heard from anybody”

On the Patriots' performance in the pass rush on Sunday?

“We have to do a better job. Coach it better, maybe scheme it differently..but win one-on-one rushes. Allen did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands and getting out of the pocket. But, overall we weren't good enough on Sunday,

On the Officials’ explanation of the taunting call on David Andrews:

“The officials have explained it. What they said, is what they said. They are the ones calling the games. Doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks.”

On his approach to this week’s preparations:

“Same as every week. Have a good week of preparation and play our best on Sunday.