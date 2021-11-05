Belichick: “We’ll Do Anything We Can to Help the Football Team” and More

The HC of the NEP gets candid on potentially adding impact players during the season, his thoughts on the Panther’s coaching staff and the importance of blending fun with football.

The New England Patriots will take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, November 7 at 1:00pm at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. With preparations nearing their completion, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Friday morning.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Friday morning media meet:

On the prowess of Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey:

“He’s a dynamic player…anytime he touches the ball, there is a chance for a touchdown. He can get vertical out of the backfield, he’s a threat to go all the way on any run play. He can run for power and speed, but also catch inside passes, vertical passes. He can make this happen with the ball in his hands. Dont want him to get the ball in space…otherwise it will result in a lot of points on the board [for the Panthers.]”

On the ‘hypothetical possibility’ of a top-level player (i.e. wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.) becoming available and whether the Patriots would be interested:

‘We’ve done that before…We brought in [cornerback Aqib] Talib in the middle of the season. As always, We would have to evaluate the situation. I dont know of any relevant specifics right now, so I can’t really say anything further on the subject. But we brought in James Harrison with one game to go in the season. We will do anything we can to help the football team.”

On previous meetings with Panthers’ defensive coordinator Phil Snow, and his opinion on the job he has done in Carolina:

“He’s done a great Job. It’s been interesting to see the success that he and [Head] Coach [Matt] Ruhle have had at Temple, and then Baylor…and now in Carolina. They have a defense that ranks in the top three in every meaningful defensive category. That is a great credit to them. I always enjoy meeting coaches at all levels any time that I can ….I have had a lot of respect for what Phil’s done…also what Coach [Joe] Brady (Panthers’ offensive coordinator) has done with the offense.”

On Matt Rhule’s coaching philosophies applying to the 2021 Panthers:

Again, Coach Rhule went into Temple, and on to Baylor and established a level of toughness. He won with a lot of kids that were tough football players…to what [former Temple] Coach [Wayne] Hardin did. They got a lot of good football players, not necessarily those who were highly recruited, but became good players and a good team. Rhule has done that in Carolina. He has a lot of good football players on his team. Obviously some stars [linebacker Haason Reddick], but that toughness philosophy has worked well and will continue to work well down there [Carolina.]”

On the Passing of Tom Matte (former Colts’ running back who passed away on November 2, at the age of 82)

“Tom was a great community hero. His modesty and the situation that he came into as the Baltimore quarterback was unique, but he had a great career in his own right. There was definitely a lot of notoriety for that. He was a guy that could find the humor in himself, but was a dedicated football player. He was fun to watch in the Colts’ offense and I have great memories of watching those great Baltimore offenses. It’s sad for me to see players who I followed as a kid pass on…it brings back a lifetime of football memories. I wish my condolences to his family, he will be missed.”

On the impact of defensive newcomers like Matt Judon and Jalen Mills:

“We love having both of those guys on the team. They make a lot of positive contributions. As they continue to work with their teammates, understand our defensive system, they can use the tools they have to know the right timing and the right situations to do things that will help them be effective. There is still a level in terms of their further understanding; especially when it comes to situational football…that always needs improvement. Their effort is good…it’s always been good, but it continues to get better daily. They are hard workers, they bring a lot of toughness, consistency and we are very happy to have them on our team.”

On players like Judon and Mills finding New England to be a more fun environment than it has been portrayed:

“That’s because you guys [media] portray it that way.” (Belichick said with a chuckle)

“I think that the fun comes in winning…that’s what it’s really about. We've had our share [of fun] and I've taken my share of jabs from [Matt] Light, [Mike] Vrabel, [Julian] Edelman, [Junio] Seau - go right down the line... There are a lot of light moments and there's more when you're winning. We have had good attitudes in the locker room, and that has continued this year.”

On the importance of having light-hearted moments in the locker room: