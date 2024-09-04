Bengals Get Massive Boost Before Patriots Game
The New England Patriots will start off the 2024 season with a matchup on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. A major development has come up regarding the playing status of one of the key players they will face off against.
Ja'Marr Chase has been locked into a contract dispute with the team. His status for Week 1 has been very much in question.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Chase was in uniform and is headed out to the practice field.
Not having Chase on the field would be a massive blow for the Cincinnati offense. After losing Tyler Boyd this offseason in free agency, that would leave Tee Higgins as the only true proven wideout on the roster.
Behind Higgins, the Bengals would have Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton, Trenton Irwin, and Charlie Jones. Those options don't instill confidence. They need Chase back on the field for Joe Burrow.
At this point in time, no concrete report has come out about whether Chase will play or not. However, it seems that he's much more likely to play now that he has returned to practice.
UPDATE: Chase returned to practice for the first time this summer.
Cincinnati knows that they need Chase on the field this season. They could speed up the process of getting their star wide receiver a new contract before Week 1 to have him playing.
For the Patriots, playing the Bengals without Chase would make things much easier. He is one of the most feared and dynamic playmakers at the wide receiver position in the NFL. Despite that fact, it sound like they'll end up needing to defend against him.
Expect to hear more news about Chase's Week 1 status in the near future. Right now, it seems like there is a decent chance New England will see Chase play. That could change at any given moment.
