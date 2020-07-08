Who Will Have Better Statistical Season: Cam Newton or Tom Brady?

Now that Cam Newton has replaced Tom Brady in New England, many are questioning which quarterback will have the better season in 2020.

Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has lots of weapons to throw to, a pass-friendly offense, and some say in how things are done schematically.

As for Newton, he has one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, a loaded backfield, the best head coach in the NFL and one of the best offensive coordinators in the league.

When both were at the top of their game, it was hard to debate whether there was a better quarterback in the NFL. But those days are long gone. Brady is turning 43 in August, and undoubtedly had a down year in 2019. Newton is 31 and is coming off of several injuries that have hindered his performance over the past couple years. And while a source told PatriotMaven that Newton looks 100% healthy during his throwing sessions this offseason, it's not about Superman being healthy when he enters training camp later this month, it's about him staying healthy for the entirety of the season.

When both players are healthy they produce very differently on the football field. Brady can throw players open, and uses his elite accuracy to complete passes that many quarterbacks in the league cannot. As for Newton, his dual-threat ability as a passer and runner makes defenses guess themselves, which can lead to big plays and lots of points.

With that being said, if both Cam Newton and Tom Brady are healthy for the entirety of the 2020 season, which one has the better statistical season? Vote below and give your reasoning in the comments section: