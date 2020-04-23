Betting Odds: Will Patriots Go Offense or Defense in 1st Round?

Because the New England Patriots have so many holes to fill on the roster, it makes it hard to project who they will select at any point in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But what about trying to predict whether they will select an offensive or defensive player in the first round, which takes place tonight (Thursday, April 23)?

Nope, that's not any easier. The oddsmakers say so.

Here are the odds for which type of player the Patriots will select in the first round of the draft, according to BetOnline:

New England Patriots 1st pick

Offensive Player: EVEN (1/1)

Defensive Player: -140 (5/7)

The odds are in favor of New England going with a defensive player in the first round. But only slightly. Because a top quarterback, wide receiver, or even offensive tackle could slip down the board, BetOnline doesn't want to count out the idea of the Patriots addressing their offense in some way on Day 1. However, selecting a linebacker, edge rusher, or safety with the 23rd overall pick seems more likely given how the the early-to-mid part of the first round is projected to play out.

There is speculation that a player like Utah State quarterback Jordan Love could slip into the backend of the first round. He is the 4th best quarterback in the year's draft class, so if he were to be available when the Patriots pick, it would be hard for New England to pass on a player with an arm like Love's.

However, most draft boards have "first round" talent trailing off anywhere between Nos. 16-22 on Day 1. That's why Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy mentioned last week that many teams in the mid-to-late part of the first round were trying to trade back. He said those teams believe if they trade back and accumulate Day 2 picks they can get a player with same/similar grades on Day 2 as a player they could find in the 20s of the first round.

If Belichick's grading system has the talent dipping off before the Patriots' draft pick at 23, then it's almost a guarantee that he will try to sell that pick for more draft capital.