Former Patriots D-Line Coach Bret Bielema to Interview For Colorado HC Job

Devon Clements

It appears Bret Bielema might not remain on the New York Giants' coaching staff.

Bielema, who spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots as their defensive line coach, joined Joe Judge's coaching staff in New York last month as the outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant. Now, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is interviewing for the University of Colorado's head-coaching vacancy. 

Before entering the NFL in 2018, Bielema had spent the previous 12 seasons in college football as the head coach of Wisconsin and Arkansas. Now, he has an opportunity to go back down to the collegiate ranks and be a head coach once again.

It was reported by the Detroit Free Press last week that Bielema had a "definite" interest in the Michigan State head coaching job after Mark Dantonio announced his retirement after 13 seasons with the school. However, Mel Tucker, who had seemingly become the new head coach of Colorado, opted to take the Michigan State job instead in the final hour. So, Bielema will try to take the job that Mel Tucker left at the altar. 

