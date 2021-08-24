Belichick: Nothing to Add on Cam, Patriots-Giants Joint Practices and More

The Patriots head coach met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss several hot topics, including quarterback Cam Newton.

The New England Patriots have had an eventful start to their final week of 2021 training camp.

With an additional roster reduction set for Tuesday at 4pm (teams are required to reduce their rosters to 80) and the team’s final preseason game on Sunday, August 29, there is plenty to talk about in New England.

As the team prepares for two days of joint practices with the New York Giants on Wednesday August 25, and Thursday, August 26in Foxboro, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media prior to the team’s practice. The Pats head coach said that he and the team look forward to working with the Giants this week, and that they hope to stack days of solid practice

Here are some additional highlights from Belichick’s Tuesday morning media meet:

On Cam Newton’s absence due to COVID protocols:

“I don’t have anything to add [to the team’s statement on Cam Newton]”

On vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players and their potential impact on the team:

“The league rules are the league rules, we will be compliant with them. This is similar to what we dealt with last year…every team is dealing with the same thing.”

On Cam Newton’s expected return by Thursday, August 26:

“Yes, that is the timeframe.”

On whether Cam Newton having to participate virtually early this week will impact the quarterback competition:

“We’ll evaluate everything the way we always do; based on the information we have.”

On whether this is a potentially big week for quarterback Mac Jones.

“It is, yes”

On OL Yodny Cajuste And his progress throughout camp:

“All players are out there and improving. Yodny is definitely improving and continuing to practice. He’s been doing strength training and progressing well through his drills. That is the best way to get better.

On the structure of joint practices (in Foxboro), then playing Sunday’s game in East Rutherford: